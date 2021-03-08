Manchester United 'in talks' for a new shirt sponsorship deal worth £70 million - Reports

Manchester United's lucrative shirt sponsorship deal is coming to an end in December and the Red Devils are reportedly teeing up a new deal worth £70 million.

As per the Daily Mail, a 'mystery' American software company are in the works to become the new shirt sponsors of Manchester United and will be replacing Chevrolet in December.

Manchester United are closing in on a new £70million-per-year shirt sponsorship deal. A mystery American software company is understood to be the front-runner to replace Chevrolet, whose £64m-a-year agreement expires in December.



[@DanKing_1974]#MUFC

The Red Devils' deal with Chevrolet reportedly amounted to £64 million per year, and the company has been featured on United's kits since 2014. As things stand, he partnership is also the most lucrative in the history of the game.

However, club chairman Ed Woodward is set to complete another massive deal. As per the Mail, the executive has reportedly assured investors that the new deal will see Manchester United through the enormous losses they have undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic with matchday income falling by over 94%.

The reports come following Manchester United's 2-0 win over league leaders and local rivals Manchester City, cementing their place in 2nd position in thre Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quashes talks of a late title push from Manchester United this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Despite Manchetser United's statement victory at the Etihad stadium on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quick to quash any talks of his team making a late title challengforin the Premier league season.

"We just take one game at a time," Solskjaer said. "City are too far ahead for us to think we can catch them. Last year we caught 15 points up on Leicester, but City are a different proposition. Even today they put us under so much pressure you could see we were playing against a very good team."

However, Solskjaer did not dismiss the strides that Manchester United have made in recent times, claiming they are a 'better team' than they were 1 year ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is the first manager in Manchester United’s history to win each of his first 3 away games against Manchester City.



He has done it again. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/WIiTCqYKBK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 7, 2021

"We need to be a better and focus on ourselves," Solskjaer said. "We’re a better Man United than we were 12, 13, 16 months ago. None of these boys can look beyond Thursday [against Milan in the Europa League], all we can think about is Thursday, one game at a time and see where we are at."

Manchester United come up against AC Milan in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday. Milan have significantly improved over the past year, much like their opponents, and currently sit at 2nd on the Serie A table.