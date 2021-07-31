Manchester United in talks with three potential signings - Reports

Manchester United have already made two high-profile signings this summer, but it looks like this is just the starting point. The Red Devils continue to be linked with a host of fantastic talents as they prepare to take the Premier League by storm next season.

According to reports, Manchester United chief Matt Judge is in talks with three of the club's targets for the current transfer window. The players in question are Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Leicester City's Ruben Neves and Atletico Madrid powerhouse Saul Niguez.

The Red Devils have been linked with the three players for a couple of weeks. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is keen to strengthen his options at the center of the pitch and is confident that any one among the trio will cut it at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have their fans dreaming big ahead of the upcoming campaign, thanks to their fabulous transfer business so far. The Premier League giants sent a huge message across when they recently completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

In addition, Los Blancos reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Rafael Varane to the Theater of Dreams this summer. Tom Heaton has also arrived on a free transfer from Aston Villa and will compete with David De Gea and Dean Henderson for the right to feature between the sticks come next term.

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future remains in the air

Manchester United preparing for Paul Pogba's departure?

After snapping up a world-class defender and a prolific attacker in Varane and Sancho, Manchester United have turned their attention to signing a defensive midfielder. That, in part, could be because of Paul Pogba's contractual situation.

Paul #Pogba could leave #ManchesterUnited in summer (his contract expires in 2022, no talks to extend). If he could choose, he’d comeback to #Juventus as he’s remained closely linked to the club. But he has a high salary (€15M/year). #RealMadrid and #Barça have also asked info — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 10, 2021

The Frenchman's deal at Old Trafford will run out in less than twelve months and it doesn't look like he is ready to commit to a new contract. The Red Devils are facing the possibility of losing the midfielder and are seemingly preparing for his potential departure.

Eduardo Camavinga was the first to be linked with an Old Trafford switch but reaching an agreement with the player's side has proved to be tough. Hence, they decided to stretch their options to include Saul and Neves. It's left to be seen who will eventually join the club this summer.

