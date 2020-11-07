Manchester United Injury Update: Alex Telles returns to training, Victor Lindelof status, and more — 6th November 2020

Manchester United have endured a rather jarring week in terms of results as they faced their first defeat at home to Arsenal in 14 years, and followed it up with a disappointing trip to Istanbul, during which they lost by a scoreline of 2-1. This has caused an immense amount of speculation regarding the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job, and with Mauricio Pochettino being constantly linked with the job, the Norwegian's days at Manchester United could be numbered.

Manchester United's difficult run could get even worse with a difficult trip to Merseyside to face an in-form Everton. It is a venue that the Red Devils don't have the fondest memories of, given that they lost 4-0 under Solskjaer at Goodison Park. However, they will be boosted by the return of Anthony Martial after his three-game suspension. Here are some of the latest updates on the injury front.

Solskjaer confirms Alex Telles returns to Manchester United training

After having missed out on action due to testing positive for COVID-19, Manchester United's new left-back Alex Telles is close to returning to action after returning a negative result. Speaking on the Brazilian, Solskjaer said;

"Alex [Telles] has started training with us, which is good."

The former FC Porto man made his debut for the club during their famous away win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Victor Lindelof to be assessed ahead of Everton trip

Lindelof last featured for United against Arsenal

Victor Lindelof was another player who didn't feature in Manchester United's last game due to a back injury. The Red Devils' boss revealed that the Swede has been 'struggling' with the back injury, and he could be a doubt for their crunch fixture against Everton. Solskjaer said on Lindelof;

"Victor [Lindelof] has still got the issue that he's been struggling with. He'll have to be checked tonight [Friday] in the hotel."

Solskjaer confident about strong squad ahead of Everton

Apart from the possibility of both Telles and Lindelof returning to the fray, the Norwegian confirmed that Manchester United do not have any other notable injury concerns. He confirmed that there were no new absences since their forgettable trip to Istanbul, saying;

"We've not lost any [players] from the Istanbul trip. Same group, same squad. It's the same squad as before Istanbul really."

David de Gea and Paul Pogba started the game on the bench during their game against Istanbul Basaksehir, and so did Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood. Elsewhere, Jesse Lingard is returning to full fitness, while Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are some way off returning to first team action due to injuries.

