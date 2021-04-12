Manchester United interested in signing former player - Reports

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing former goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

With David de Gea’s future currently hanging in the balance, Manchester United may be forced to make a move for a new goalkeeper this summer.

The Spaniard has been the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford since moving from Atletico Madrid. However, a dip in form in recent seasons has seen the 30-year-old lose his spot to Dean Henderson.

Henderson, who was a star performer while on loan at Sheffield United last season, has continued his impressive outings this season with the Red Devils.

He has played a key role for Manchester United since the turn of the year, keeping nine clean sheets across all competitions since breaking into the starting XI.

With his playing time now limited, David de Gea could now be forced to seek a new challenge this summer. In light of that happening, Manchester United will need to bring in a replacement to back up and provide competition to Dean Henderson.

Reports claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now weighing up a sensational swoop for West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone, who spent seven years at Old Trafford before moving to the Baggies in 2018.

The goalkeeper moved to Manchester United in 2009 as a youngster but never made a senior appearance for the club before his exit.

Manchester United may see De Gea, Romero exit

Sam Johnstone is currently enjoying a superb season in the English top flight. The 28-year-old goalkeeper has been the most consistent player for West Bromwich Albion, who are currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

He has kept five clean sheets in 29 outings in the Premier League this season. He has also produced some outstanding goalkeeping displays for the Baggies, with jaw-dropping saves against some of the biggest clubs in the league.

His impressive performances earned him his first senior call-up to the England national team from Gareth Southgate last month.

However, Johnstone’s contract expires next summer, and considering that Sam Allardyce’s men could be relegated this season, he could be tempted to sign for a new club this summer.

Manchester United are now keen on re-signing the West Brom man should David de Gea and want-away goalkeeper Sergio Romero exit the club this summer.

Reports claim Manchester United will face stiff competition from Tottenham and West Ham United for the 28-year-old, who is valued at around £10m.