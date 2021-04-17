Manchester United are interested in signing Portuguese striker Andre Silva - Reports

According to Bild, Manchester United are considering a move for Frankfurt striker Andre Silva this summer. The Portuguese forward has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga club this season and has attracted interest from a number of Europe's top clubs.

Manchester United will have to pay €40 million if they wish to sign Silva from Frankfurt this summer. Andre Silva has scored 23 goals and provided seven assists in 29 games for Frankfurt this season. He is currently second in the Bundesliga's goal-scoring charts behind Robert Lewandowski.

Andre Silva rose to prominence during his time with Porto. After being linked with a move to a number of Europe's top clubs, Silva signed with AC Milan in a deal worth €38 million in 2017.

The 25-year-old struggled to settle down in Serie A, scoring just 2 league goals in 24 appearances in his first season with AC Milan. He was then loaned out to Sevilla the following season, where he was able to rekindle his goal-scoring touch.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Andre Silva joined Bundesliga club Frankfurt on a two-year loan deal which involved Ante Rebic joining AC Milan. Silva enjoyed an impressive season in front of goal, scoring 16 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

His consistent performances forced Frankfurt to sign him permanently ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. Silva has continued his scintillating form this season for Frankfurt and has played a key role in leading the club to fourth place in the league table.

Manchester United are interested in signing the Portuguese star this summer. The Red Devils have been heavily dependent on Edinson Cavani this season.

The Uruguyuan has been vital for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season, but injuries have hampered his impact on United. Hence, Manchester United are looking for a long-term solution to their attacking problems.

Andre Silva would be a cheaper option for Manchester United than Harry Kane and Erling Haaland

Andre Silva is in fine form for Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in recent weeks. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have shown vast improvements in recent months but are still one or two signings away from challenging for the Premier League title next season.

The club will therefore look to sign a striker and a defender this summer. However, Manchester United will be wary of spending a massive amount of money on the likes of Kane and Haaland due to their current financial situation.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic could make Manchester United look at cheaper alternatives. Andre Silva is likely to cost the Red Devils €40 million, and could prove to be a cheaper option than Haaland or Kane.