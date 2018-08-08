Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United desperate to sign Barcelona superstar

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
4.86K   //    08 Aug 2018, 13:26 IST

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League
Jose Mourinho

What's the rumour?

Manchester United's early concern in the transfer window was to find an ideal replacement for Luke Shaw at left-back. As a result, they were pining after Alex Sandro of Juventus and Danny Rose of Tottenham.

Those moves didn't work out and it looked like United were going to test Shaw once again. However, latest reports from The Daily Star suggest that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring none other than Barcelona's Jordi Alba all the way to Old Trafford.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United's left-back problems are well documented. Luke Shaw and Mourinho had fallen out on numerous occasions over the course of the previous season. However, the duo had set aside their differences and Luke Shaw looks set to feature for Manchester United as their first-choice left back.

Barcelona have already offloaded Jordi Alba's backup Lucas Digne to Everton but that has not deterred Mourinho.

The heart of the matter

Reports from the Spanish press suggest that Jose Mourinho wants Jordi Alba in his team as he used to play under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona. Jose Mourinho is pulling out all stops to ensure that he dethrones Pep in the Premier League.

He believes that Jordi Alba is the ideal player to have in order to achieve that goal. Jordi Alba is an excellent player and will be a major upgrade on Luke Shaw.

Rumour rating/probability: 2/10

There are several reasons why this particular rumour has received such a poor rating. First of all, Luke Shaw and Jose Mourinho look like they've sorted out their differences. Secondly, Manchester United are desperately trying to find a new centre-back and are highly unlikely to allocate funds towards signing a left-back with less than 2 days remaining in the transfer window.

Thirdly, and most importantly, Barcelona won't be ready to sell their only quality left-back option at this stage.

Video


What's next?

It's not going to happen, is it? If at all it does, United will become a force to be reckoned with. Barcelona will be left with 3 weeks to find a replacement for one of their most important players.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Jordi Alba EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to Target Manchester United Superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar agrees five-year...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Lionel Messi urge Barcelona to sign €150M...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United enter the race to sign £120...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United prepare a £35m bid for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona decide not to pursue target Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea target former Manchester United flop, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United looking to secure Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us