Reports: Manchester United desperate to sign Barcelona superstar

Shambhu Ajith 08 Aug 2018, 13:22 IST

Jose Mourinho

What's the rumour?

Manchester United's early concern in the transfer window was to find an ideal replacement for Luke Shaw at left-back. As a result, they were pining after Alex Sandro of Juventus and Danny Rose of Tottenham.

Those moves didn't work out and it looked like United were going to test Shaw once again. However, latest reports from The Daily Star suggest that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring none other than Barcelona's Jordi Alba all the way to Old Trafford.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United's left-back problems are well documented. Luke Shaw and Mourinho had fallen out on numerous occasions over the course of the previous season. However, the duo had set aside their differences and Luke Shaw looks set to feature for Manchester United as their first-choice left back.

Barcelona have already offloaded Jordi Alba's backup Lucas Digne to Everton but that has not deterred Mourinho.

The heart of the matter

Reports from the Spanish press suggest that Jose Mourinho wants Jordi Alba in his team as he used to play under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona. Jose Mourinho is pulling out all stops to ensure that he dethrones Pep in the Premier League.

He believes that Jordi Alba is the ideal player to have in order to achieve that goal. Jordi Alba is an excellent player and will be a major upgrade on Luke Shaw.

Rumour rating/probability: 2/10

There are several reasons why this particular rumour has received such a poor rating. First of all, Luke Shaw and Jose Mourinho look like they've sorted out their differences. Secondly, Manchester United are desperately trying to find a new centre-back and are highly unlikely to allocate funds towards signing a left-back with less than 2 days remaining in the transfer window.

Thirdly, and most importantly, Barcelona won't be ready to sell their only quality left-back option at this stage.

What's next?

It's not going to happen, is it? If at all it does, United will become a force to be reckoned with. Barcelona will be left with 3 weeks to find a replacement for one of their most important players.