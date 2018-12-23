Manchester United News: MU legend backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to turn things around

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What's the story?

Former Manchester United forward and club legend Wayne Rooney has tipped caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to solve the issues at Old Trafford after he masterminded the team to an emphatic 5-1 victory at Cardiff City. According to Rooney, the smiles in the camp are back again, post appointment of Solskjaer and Mike Phelan.

In case you didn't know...

Feuds with the senior players, disharmony in the team, overly defensive tactics and lack of response from the board put Manchester United in a plummet where nothing looked optimistic. Consequentially, in the wake of a humiliating defeat against Liverpool, Jose Mourinho faced the sack, which ultimately led to the recruitment of Solskjaer.

The heart of the matter

It was always going to be a tough challenge for an inexperienced manager, but his side definitely took a giant stride towards the right direction in their 5-1 triumph against the Bluebirds.

The players played with freedom, pace, and conviction. Moreover, they enjoyed their football. Rooney, who is the club's record goal-scorer, agreed to the fact that not everything within the dressing room was peaceful. Speaking to BT Sport, he said:

"Of course I stay in touch with a lot of people at the club. I speak to them quite a lot and certainly this week. To be a successful football club you need everything to be right. You need the staff at the training ground to be right, the groundsman, whoever it is, they need to feel happy, and that rubs off."

He continued:

"I think that relationship between some of the players and some of the staff obviously wasn't great."

The former Red Devils' skipper believes Ole is the man to lead the side. He added:

"But bringing Ole and Mike Phelan in, that has already changed. They're smiling, they're happy and that rubs off on the players. I think it's a good move for the club. It gives them a bit more time to get the right manager in place in the summer."

Video

The above performance underlines why Wayne Rooney believes the club's very own Solskjaer will lift the mood at the red half of Manchester.

What's next?

It's all about taking small steps at the moment, but Solskjaer certainly imprinted a different approach to the team's style. The former Norway international will believe Manchester United can continue their winning start under his stewardship in the upcoming home fixtures against Huddersfield and Bournemouth, on Boxing Day and 30th December respectively.

