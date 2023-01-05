Manchester United legend favourite to take over from Frank Lampard as Everton manager - Reports 

Manchester United and Everton icon Wayne Rooney is the favourite to succeed Frank Lampard as Toffees boss.

Everton are in a relegation scrap, and as a result, the pressure is building on Lampard. The English coach has overseen just three wins, six draws and nine defeats in 18 league fixtures. The Toffees are 16th, a point above the relegation spots, and the mood around Goodison Park is ominous.

According to talkSPORT, Lampard is close to being sacked, with Everton suffering a disappointing 4-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last time out (January 3). Manchester United hero Rooney is in the fray to succeed Lampard.

The former Red Devils captain is currently in charge of DC United in the MLS, although he endured a difficult debut season at Audi Field. He took over DC in July 2022 and oversaw just two wins, three draws and nine defeats in 14 fixtures.

However, Rooney's work with Derby County previously in the EFL Championship was impressive.

Armband Media @armbandmedia "I'll stand in front of you, I'll take all the criticism." - Curtis Davies (Derby County defender) on what Wayne Rooney has said to the players. "I'll stand in front of you, I'll take all the criticism." - Curtis Davies (Derby County defender) on what Wayne Rooney has said to the players. https://t.co/qEZPDX0kvQ

The Rams were hit by financial complications, which meant the legendary striker had to use youth players who had no previous experience at senior level.

Derby were hit with a 21-point deduction but fought admirably in their attempts to stay up, finishing with 14 wins, 13 draws and 19 defeats. Without the points deduction, they would have finished with 55 points in 17th position.

Everton should keep an eye on Rooney's former Manchester United teammate Michael Carrick

Everton should set their sights on Carrick.

Carrick has made an incredible start to his managerial career with Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship.

The Boro were 22nd in the league and staring at potential relegation when the former Manchester United midfielder took over in October. Carrick has propelled Middlesbrough up the table to fifth position and into the playoff contention.

He has won 22 points out of a possible 30 with Middlesbrough, the most by a Boro manager since Bryan Robson.

The Coaches' Voice @CoachesVoice



Without a pre-season, he's implemented an attractive, possession-based playing style, won six out of nine games and taken the team into the playoff places. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



#Boro Michael Carrick was appointed Middlesbrough manager with the club 22nd in the Championship.Without a pre-season, he's implemented an attractive, possession-based playing style, won six out of nine games and taken the team into the playoff places. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Michael Carrick was appointed Middlesbrough manager with the club 22nd in the Championship. Without a pre-season, he's implemented an attractive, possession-based playing style, won six out of nine games and taken the team into the playoff places. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿📈#Boro https://t.co/YNYZTtPozS

Carrick is the manager profile the Toffees should look at, as he has employed an attacking philosophy that's reaping results. He boasts a record of seven wins, one draw and two defeats at the Riverside.

The former England international was also appointed as caretaker manager of Manchester United for three games last season, winning two and drawing one. One of them was an impressive 3-2 victory at home over Premier League leaders Arsenal.

