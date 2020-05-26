Teddy Sheringham has offered transfer advise to Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane

EPL legend and former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has offered Harry Kane a few words of advice in a discussion with former EPL defender Jamie Carragher. The Manchester United legend asked Kane to carefully consider the next year of his career and take decisions based on the success he achieves with Tottenham Hotspur.

Teddy Sheringham himself played for the Spurs for five years before moving to EPL rivals Manchester United and winning a considerable amount of silverware in the process.

"You only have one career Harry, make sure you make the most of it"



Teddy Sheringham has some advice for Harry Kane - and whether his future lies with Spurs



There are definite and often eerie similarities between the career curves of Harry Kane and EPL legend Teddy Sheringham. The former Manchester United hitman acknowledged the resemblance and discussed his time at Tottenham.

While Sheringham attained legendary status with the Spurs, the North London side failed to win a single trophy during the period due to the extraordinary talent that traditional EPL powerhouses like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal possessed.

"Well. there are similarities but you have to look at Tottenham and where they are and where they were when I was playing for Tottenham. I think the ambition had been sucked out of the club and we weren't really going places."

Teddy Sheringham was a prolific goalscorer with the Spurs

Sheringham praised the Tottenham Hotspur of today and said that they have made considerable progress since his playing days. Spurs have been able to give fierce EPL rivals Arsenal a run for their in the recent past.

"At least with Tottenham at the moment, they're getting into the top four. They're challenging things, they were in a Champions League final not so long ago."

Manchester United legend believes Harry Kane must evaluate his future in the EPL

Harry Kane is yet to lift a trophy with Tottenham

Sheringham went on to claim that he arrived at a crossroads in his career when he realised that silverware was a distant dream at Tottenham. The legendary striker decided to move to EPL rivals Manchester United, where he went on to win three EPL titles, one FA Cup, and the coveted UEFA Champions League.

The former EPL striker, however, said that Tottenham captain Harry Kane's career may not necessarily follow the same path. Sheringham asked Kane to assess his surroundings before making rash decisions.

"Harry Kane has to weigh up his situation. Does he want to leave? Are there going to be top players coming to Tottenham to play with him, or he is going to have to go elsewhere to play with top players?"

Harry Kane currently plays with the likes of Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son at Tottenham. While the Spurs under Jose Mourinho may not be the most exciting team in the EPL, they do tend to punch well above their went on a regular basis.

Manchester United legend Sheringham predicted that the following season could see Harry Kane making a key decision regarding his EPL future.

"I know that Tottenham haven't won anything, but at the moment, his career at Tottenham has been going steadily forward. But I think it might be a crossroads, and if they don't win anything or don't look like they're going forward in the next season, I think there could be changes."

The former Manchester United striker also offered some golden words of advice that may well seem prophetic in the near future.

"Harry has got only one career, and he wants to win things. We'll see what happens with that, but my advice would be, 'You only get one career, Harry! Make the most of it.'"

Harry Kane has been prolific for both club and country so far in his career. The England captain led his team to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and regularly plunders over 20 goals a season in the EPL. The striker is regularly linked to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

While Tottenham continues to secure Champions League football more often than not and also reached the final of the European competition last year, an EPL title seems as distant as ever.

It is only a matter of time before Harry Kane makes a decision that could define his legacy in EPL history.