Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand lauds Cristiano Ronaldo as he overtakes Erling Haaland to become the top goalscorer in 2023

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has doffed his hat for former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese great became the top goalscorer of 2023.

Ronaldo scored twice to guide Portugal to a comfortable 5-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on October 16. He was handed a starting berth for Portugal after scoring a brace in their earlier match against Slovakia, as the Selecao looked to seal qualification.

The 38-year-old had found the net 38 times since the turn of the year for club and country before the clash against Bosnia.

Portugal blitzed past their fellow Europeans in their Group J encounter, with a five-star display in the first half of proceedings. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first two goals in the opening 22 minutes of the match to set the tone for his team.

Rio Ferdinand, who played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, was impressed by his performance and longevity after his goalscoring showing. The English pundit took to Instagram to post a photo of the forward celebrating a goal, and his caption showed his admiration.

"Cristiano in 2023: 43 games, 40 goals, nine assists. He's now the year's top scorer worldwide, overtaking Erling Haaland (39) and Kylian Mbappe (35)."

Ronaldo has now outscored Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, two of the leading contenders for the 2023 Ballon d'Or, this year. He helped his country book a place in the Euros in Germany next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo thriving despite messy Manchester United exit

When he had a clash with manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United last year, many felt like Cristiano Ronaldo was past his best. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has, however, shown that his best days are not yet behind him in recent months.

Since joining Al-Nassr on a free transfer in January, Ronaldo has been impressive in front of goal, almost replicating his Real Madrid form. He has scored 25 goals and provided eight assists in 30 games for the Saudi Arabian side.

The veteran star has found the net 40 times in only 43 appearances for club and country this year, adding a sizeable nine assists.

Ronaldo has helped new Portugal manager Roberto Martinez get his stint with the country off to a flying start. The Selecao have won all eight games they have played under the Spanish manager, conceding just two goals in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a beacon of excellence despite his age, and he continues to provide the goods for club and country. He helped lead his Al-Nassr team to Arab Club Champions Cup glory earlier this summer.