Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs arrested on suspicion of assault

Wales national team head coach, and former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs was arrested on Sunday night, on suspicion of assault.

The Sun had first reported that police were called to Giggs's house on Sunday night, after they had received reports of a disturbance there.

It was reported that Giggs was then immediately arrested and was questioned on allegations of bodily harm and assault.

"Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment," read a statement from the Greatest Manchester Police.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."

Since then, Giggs has reportedly been released on bail, but will have to wait to be fully cleared, with enquiries pending.

Wales squad announcement delayed due to Ryan Giggs arrest

Ryan Giggs was due to name the Wales squad this week

Wales have a friendly against USA, and two UEFA Nations League clashes against the Republic of Ireland and Finland coming up during the international break.

Advertisement

Giggs was due to name his squad for those matches this week, but that announcement has now been delayed until further notice.

According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, The Football Association of Wales issued a statement on Monday night, where they confirmed that they are aware of an allegation against Giggs.

"The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs," said the statement from the Welsh FA.

"The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time," the statement read.

The Mirror have reported that a statement made on behalf of Giggs has denied all such allegations made against him.

"Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him. He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations," the statement read.

Giggs retired as a Manchester United player at the end of the 2013-14 season. He was appointed as the national team manager for Wales in January 2018, and has taken them to the European Championships, that were postponed to 2021 from the summer of 2020.

With Wales playing three games in the upcoming international break, they will sure be hoping that this legal uncertainty with Giggs doesn't persist for much longer. It is still likely that Giggs will be in the dug-out for Wales's three matches in November.