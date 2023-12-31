Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs in shortlist for managerial role at club he part-owns - Reports

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has put himself forward as a candidate to become the next manager of Salford City, a side he co-owns. The Welsh manager is vying to become the manager of the League Two club after the sacking of former manager Neil Wood earlier this month.

Giggs has been out of a job since he was arrested in 2020 over charges of assault against ex-girlfriend Kate Grenville and her younger sister Emma. The Manchester United legend was in charge of the Wales national team between 2018 and 2020.

Salford City are hovering just above the drop zone in League Two with only 23 points picked up from their first 24 matches this season. They have failed to win any of their last ten matches, with their last win coming back in October against Manchester United's U-21 team.

Salford City are owned by Manchester United's famed Class of 92, of which Giggs is a member alongside some of his former teammates. The other owners include Gary Neville and his brother Phil, David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and businessman Peter Lim.

Ryan Giggs is the most high-profile name on the list of candidates for the manager's position at the club. He is competing with former Charlton and Bristol City boss Dean Holden and ex-Grimsby, Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe manager Paul Hurst; all of whom have EFL experience.

The Ammies are in need of the services of a top manager, who can successfully guide them back on track. They wish to become a Premier League club before long, but could find themselves falling back to non-league football if their slump is not arrested.

Ryan Giggs set for shot at redemption

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has faced multiple controversial moments throughout his career both as a player and then manager, but the last one was most damaging. Due to his arrest by Welsh authorities and the subsequent investigations, he has been out of a job for the last three years.

Giggs was initially asked to step back from managing Wales after having led them to qualify for Euro 2020. The Dragons were managed by his assistant Rob Page from then on, and he took permanent charge of the team in June 2022.

Ryan Giggs has a good CV for a manager, having started out as a player-manager at Manchester United in 2013. He was in charge of the club for the final four matches of the 2013-14 season following the sacking of David Moyes.

Giggs was cleared of all charges earlier this year, and will be keen on an overdue return to what he does best.