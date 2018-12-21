Manchester United legends inspire next generation in Chennai

The Teach for India students and Manchester United players pose for a picture

Manchester United legends Wes Brown and Dwight Yorke, who both donned the famous United jersey with aplomb, amassing over 500 caps combined took time out to interact with enthusiastic school children in Chennai this weekend in a fun, educative, interactive experience for all involved.

The children eagerly anticipating the arrival of the legends represented Teach For India (TFI), an NGO supported under the Go Teach pillar of DHL Express.

Teach For India (TFI) is a nationwide movement that aims to eliminate inequality in education in India. They recruit India's most outstanding college graduates and professionals and place them as full-time teachers in under-resourced schools for two years.

In the short run, these young leaders act as a source of dedicated teachers in government and low-income private schools. In the long run, Teach For India will build a powerful and ever-growing leadership force of alumni who will work from inside and outside the educational system to effect the fundamental, long-term changes necessary to ultimately realize educational opportunity for all.

The event took place in an upscale hotel in the city where the children slowly gathered in numbers to meet in person the legends. The children accompanied by the TFI Fellow and a parent gathered in a boardroom-style conference room, adding an extra zing to the proceedings as they looked like mini-CEOs taking turns to pick the brains of the Manchester United legends.

The focus of the session was on the importance of sports in the holistic development of a child. While everyone agreed about the role that education plays in a child’s upbringing, it was proven beyond a doubt that sport confers a unique set of skills that books cannot provide.

The two guests were perfect for the occasion. Englishman Wes Brown joined the Manchester United academy at the tender age of 12, and went on to spend 2 decades at the club, which provided him an education, and eventually, a flourishing livelihood. Dwight Yorke, from Trinidad and Tobago, was one of the most successful strikers in his era, and had fascinating insight about how perseverance can make all the difference in becoming successful.

The students, certainly not shy, articulated their questions very well and were bursting with enthusiasm when the legends walked into the room.

While the children might not have seen the players play live at their peaks, they were certainly made aware of the greatness that surrounded them and spoke to the legends with utmost respect and admiration.

The first few questions focused on the upbringing of the players, how they performed in school, the importance of coaches and mentors in their growth, and the people who inspired the players as role models.

The mood in the room was certainly lifted when one student stood up and asked the players whether they preferred Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo! This was not a question the legends were expecting, and they were thrilled to find out the level of knowledge the children had at such a young age.

The players and children enjoy a light-hearted moment

This question seemed to spur them on, as they got more personal with the questions. The session ended with one child even asking the legends who the better player between them was, amidst a chorus of laughter.

At the end of the day, everyone left the room with smiles on their faces, whether it was the students, who by the end of the session were acting like seasoned journalists, the players, who were having a lot of fun, or the parents, who saw their children in a new light.

From walking in with excitement to leaving with dreams in their eyes, the students had a day to remember. Most, if not all, of them, have now become Manchester United fans for life.

