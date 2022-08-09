Manchester United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville set to feature as potential witnesses in Ryan Giggs trial: Reports

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and defender Gary Neville are set to feature as potential witnesses in the ongoing trial of former Red Devils midfielder Ryan Giggs.

Giggs, who until recently served as the head coach of Wales, stood trial on August 8, on charges of coercive behavior and assaulting his former girlfriend and her sister. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a maximum jail term of five years.

The 48-year-old has been charged with assaulting Kate Greville and her sister Emma on November 1, 2020, when police were called to his home in Manchester. He is also alleged to have used coercive behavior against his ex-girlfriend throughout their relationship, which began in 2017.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Ryan Giggs leaves court after the first day of his trial, he is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her sister.



Giggs has entered a plea of not guilty against three charges.

According to Daily Star, the jury at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court has been informed that Ferguson and Neville could feature in the trial as witnesses. The jury has also been told of three counts being held against the Welshman.

As per the aforementioned report, count one is a charge of controlling or coercive behavior towards Kate, including threats to send e-mails regarding their sexual relationship.

The court was also informed how Ryan Giggs allegedly kicked her in the back and threw her out of the Stafford Hotel bedroom naked after being accused of flirting.

The second and third counts include charges of assault on Kate and Emma on November 1, 2020.

Josh Halliday @JoshHalliday Giggs perpetrated a “litany of abuse both physical and psychological of a woman he professed to love,” jury told. The abuse was “systematic and at times violent,” prosecutor Peter Wright QC tells court. Giggs perpetrated a “litany of abuse both physical and psychological of a woman he professed to love,” jury told. The abuse was “systematic and at times violent,” prosecutor Peter Wright QC tells court.

Ryan Giggs' United legacy comes under severe fire

According to BBC, the prosecutor at the United legend ongoing trial described him as a much-idolised player with a sinister side to his real personality. The statement read:

"He was idolised for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had a much uglier and more sinister side to his character."

Earlier in November 2020, Ryan Giggs stepped down from his role as Wales' head coach as a result of the accusations. He officially left the role on June 20, 2022. His statement read (via Daily Star):

"After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men's national team with immediate effect. It has been an honour and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach."

Giggs, who made his professional debut in 1990 with his boyhood club United, featured in 946 matches during his club career. He won 13 Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and a PFA Player of the Year award.

