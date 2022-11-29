Manchester United and Liverpool locked in battle to sign 21-year-old Premier League star - Reports 

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly set to battle for Brighton & Hove Albion star, Moises Caicedo. The 21-year-old midfielder is being scouted by both clubs, who are expected to make a move in 2023.

As per Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are the latest club to show interest in Caicedo. The Ecuadorian star has been on the radar of several clubs, as per the report.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Caicedo #MUFC is planning to enter the race! Bosses highly interested. Also on the list of #LFC - next to Bellingham - & spotted by many other top clubs. Team mates say he is an „exceptional player & character“. Brighton hopes that he will stay beyond 2023. @SkySportDE News #Caicedo: #MUFC is planning to enter the race! Bosses highly interested. Also on the list of #LFC - next to Bellingham - & spotted by many other top clubs. Team mates say he is an „exceptional player & character“. Brighton hopes that he will stay beyond 2023. @SkySportDE 🇪🇨 https://t.co/NGqLiWazVU

The German journalist claims Liverpool are also interested in the midfielder, but he is not their top target. Jurgen Klopp's side are still eyeing Jude Bellingham as their main target next summer.

Former Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia has urged his former side to sign Caicedo and told Studio Football that he believes the midfielder is ready for a big club move.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Moisés Caicedo and Jude Bellingham are on Liverpool’s list of midfield targets. @Plettigoal] NEW: Moisés Caicedo and Jude Bellingham are on Liverpool’s list of midfield targets. #lfc 🚨 NEW: Moisés Caicedo and Jude Bellingham are on Liverpool’s list of midfield targets. #lfc [@Plettigoal]

He said:

"Hopefully, Caicedo can go to a big team in England. He is a humble boy; he was born to be great and hopefully he can come to Manchester United."

However, Manchester United and Liverpool are not the only sides interested in signing the midfielder. Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the Brighton star by Mirror soon after they got Graham Potter from the club.

Liverpool urged to sign Manchester United target

Paul Robinson spoke about Liverpool's interest in Moises Caicedo and claimed that the Reds should wait before making a move. He believes Brighton will quote an astronomical fee in the January window for the Red Devils' target.

He told Football Insider:

"No chance. That is not a January deal. Brighton are not in a situation where they need to sell players. We saw that with [Marc] Cucurella. They demanded an astronomical price. They will want to give the manager time to assess his squad and his players and do what he wants in January."

He added:

"The World Cup is only two months away. [Roberto] De Zerbi does not have much time to assess his squad. I cannot see there being any major outgoings. They might bring in players that the manager wants, but I cannot see a player like Caicedo leaving."

The 21-year-old midfielder has played 14 matches in the Premier League this season and scored once.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes