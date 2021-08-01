Manchester United and Liverpool on red alert as La Liga star looks to finalize transfer: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool could be up for a huge showdown in the coming days as a top target of the two Premier League giants is set to choose his next destination.

According to reports, Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is looking to finalize his switch to the Premier League this week, with Liverpool and Manchester United both fighting for the chance to have the Spaniard as part of their respective squads ahead of next season.

Saul's reps jetting into UK on Monday to finalise transfer with Man Utd in pole position | @TomHopkinson https://t.co/i7tfKEQiFh pic.twitter.com/FzbbzimTG3 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 31, 2021

It has been claimed that the player has been eyeing a switch to the English top flight for the past few weeks. He is now set to realize his dream move after Atletico reached an agreement with his representatives at a recent meeting to seal his departure from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Following that development, the midfielder and his representatives will now jet off to England tomorrow to sort out his next destination. The midfielder reportedly wants to complete the move before the next campaign kicks off in August.

Atletico Madrid may well be opening to sell Saul Niguez as they are close to La Liga’s salary cap. The Spanish side are seriously considering selling Saul if Manchester United make a firm offer.#saulniguez #AtleticoMadrid #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5gW6NjVjn1 — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) July 26, 2021

Saul's potential departure has been a long time coming. He is one of the few players that Atletico plan to offload this summer. The Spaniard is quite aware of the situation and thinks it's a great opportunity to try a new challenge in his career.

The Spaniard will likely join either of Liverpool a Manchester United this summer

How much will Saul cost Liverpool/Manchester United?

Saul's current contract with Atletico runs until June 2026, putting the club in a strong position for negotiations. He has a massive €145 million release clause inserted into the contract but the Rojiblancos are well aware that they can't raise anything close to that figure for the sale of the midfielder.

Meanwhile, according to Transfermarkt, the player has a market value of €40 million, which would be a fair price to sign him. But it wouldn't be a surprise to see that figure experiencing a small increase considering that Manchester United and Liverpool are both in a bidding war for the midfielder. It remains to be seen which club's jersey he will be wearing come next season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar