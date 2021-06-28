Manchester United and Liverpool set to battle for Portuguese star — Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle for the signing of Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes this summer, as per reports.

The 19-year-old has been on the radar of several top clubs including the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus. However, a new report claims Liverpool are keen to wrap up a deal for him, with Manchester United also in the hunt for his signature.

It was initially believed that Sporting Lisbon, Mendes' parent club, will demand his €70m release clause to be paid in full by any potential suitors. However, he could now be available for a fee of €50m+ as quoted by the Portuguese report.

The highly-rated 19-year-old shares the same agent as Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Miguel Pinho. The agent is set for talks with Sporting to finalise the left-back's future and Mendes could end up staying in Portugal for another season.

The speculation linking him to both Manchester United and Liverpool is a bit odd given that both clubs have established first-choice left-backs. Andy Robertson is widely regarded as the Premier League's gold standard for left-backs and Luke Shaw was arguably the best of the bunch in 2020/21. With both stars in the prime of their careers, game time could be hard to come by for Mendes.

Elsewhere, a move to Manchester City — who have also been strongly linked with Mendes — could be a massive boost to his chances of regular football.

Mendes played 35 times for Sporting last season across all competitions, and he's a five-time Portugal international. The defender was on the bench as Portugal were eliminated from UEFA Euro 2020 by Belgium on Sunday.

Manchester United and Liverpool's other targets this summer

Both the Reds and the Red Devils have been linked to similar player profiles this summer, with a handful of targets being monitored by both.

Reports from Germany had previously linked Manchester United and Liverpool to Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman, who has just a year left on his deal.

Both clubs were also linked with RB Leipzig duo Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano, and while the latter remained in Germany, the former moved to Liverpool. Manchester United are now believed to be interested in Raphael Varane instead.

Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were rumoured to be keeping tabs on Leeds United star Raphinha as well. The Brazilian even opened up on this interest, saying he has close acquaintances at both Old Trafford and Anfield. However, neither club has formalised their interest in him so far.

