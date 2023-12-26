Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood returns to England with partner Harriet Robson for Christmas: Reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has made a first appearance back in the United Kingdom alongside partner Harriet Robson as they returned home for the holidays. The on-loan Getafe star is currently based in Spain where he is playing for the La Liga outfit on a season-long loan deal.

Mason Greenwood has had a troubled career despite his young age, but his talent and quality are undeniable, especially in front of goal. The England international is spending time in Spain's top-flight after falling foul at Manchester United, where he spent nearly two years sidelined due to legal trouble.

The Red Devils decided against keeping academy graduate Mason Greenwood at the club after he was cleared to return to professional football. They put him up for loan, and Getafe decided to take a chance on him by acquiring his services for the 2023-24 season.

Since the start of the season, Greenwood has been in Madrid with his partner Harriet Robson and their daughter, who accompanied him to Getafe. The Christmas break in La Liga is between December 23 and January 3, and the forward is spending it back home in the UK.

The 22-year-old was seen out and about with his partner Harriet Robson near Manchester in Hale, Cheshire, where they were photographed together before Christmas. For the forward, this is different from what he has been experiencing in Madrid, where he can move around freely without being the centre of attraction.

Greenwood has had a good impact since the start of his loan spell despite being out of the game for over a season. The youngster has three goals and four assists in 14 La Liga appearances for Jose Bordalas' side.

Mason Greenwood unlikely to play for Manchester United again

The assault and rape case might have gone away, but a cloud still hangs over Mason Greenwood in the eyes of many Manchester United fans. The youngster has his supporters, but they are greatly outnumbered by those looking for his exit from the club.

Getafe have enjoyed having Greenwood at the club and are prepared to pay up to £40 million to sign the forward permanently. They are not alone in being interested in the forward, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as AC Milan. all reportedly interested in signing him.

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag do not want the negative PR that would accompany a return for Greenwood, especially with their recent takeover. The club will have enough suitors for the forward, and will in all probability look to sell him at the earliest opportunity in the summer.