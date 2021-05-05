Manchester United look to replace David de Gea with West Brom ace - Reports

Manchester United are keen on re-signing Sam Johnstone to replace David De Gea this summer.

The Red Devils have a busy summer ahead, and as per ESPN, they want to offload David de Gea and replace him with their academy graduate Johnstone.

Johnstone never made his senior team debut for Manchester United, but has impressed in the Premier League nevertheless with West Brom.

🗞 #mufc have joined Tottenham and West Ham in the race to Sam Johnstone, with Solskjær preparing for the likely departure of David de Gea this summer, who is unlikely to accept a role as a No. 2 next season. [@MarkOgden_] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 4, 2021

Although West Brom want at least £18 million to let go of Johnstone, Manchester United reportedly included an undisclosed sell-on clause, so they might be able to sign him for a reduced price.

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly two of the competitors for the custodian, as they are expected to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Johnstone worked with Moyes during his brief spell as Manchester United manager, and the Hammers will be able to offer him first-team football.

Moving to Manchester United could jeopardize Johnstone’s international career

Sam Johnstone is one of several English goalkeepers who have impressed this season. With Jordan Pickford not looking like the best option for Gareth Southgate, the England manager has a decision to make.

Johnstone is still only 28, which for a goalkeeper is relatively young. Having done well for West Brom, he has managed to catch Southgate’s eye. A move to Manchester United, however, could jeopardize his international career.

Dean Henderson is pushing David de Gea already, and it’s likely that Manchester United will sign Johnstone only as a backup option.

It remains to be seen if he will be able to dislodge Henderson as first-choice if he signs for the club.

Solskjaer's preference is to sign former United academy graduate Sam Johnstone this summer but the West Brom star is keen on a switch to West Ham instead.



– Star pic.twitter.com/MWSLEd3yE7 — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) May 4, 2021

A move to West Ham United, though, could turn out to be a better option for Johnstone. The Hammers currently have an aging Lukas Fabianski as their first choice and need to replace him with a younger 'keeper. The Pole is now 36 years of age.

West Ham have progressed well under David Moyes and are expected to strengthen their team this summer. Unlike Manchester United, they will have to pay the entire £18 million fee to sign Johnstone from West Brom.