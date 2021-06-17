Manchester United make £50m offer for Real Madrid superstar — Reports

Manchester United have made an opening £50m bid for Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane, as per reports in England.

The Red Devils have admired Varane for over a decade as they attempted to sign him even before he went to Real Madrid in 2011. The Frenchman was eventually persuaded to join the Blancos by club legend Zinedine Zidane, who he went on to be coached by later on.

With Manchester United on the lookout for a defender this summer, they have set their sights on Varane once again. With just a year left on his current deal and amidst much uncertainty over his future, there is a belief that he could finally be available this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are believed to have made a bid worth £50m with performance-based bonuses to test Real Madrid's resolve. However, their bid was knocked back, with the report claiming that Florentino Perez will not part with his star man for anything less than £80m.

This is identical to the fee the Red Devils shelled out to sign Harry Maguire back in 2019, which would make Varane the joint-most expensive defender in history.

Manchester United v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Manchester United believe they could come to a compromise with Real Madrid as this is an enormous fee for a 28-year-old who has just a year left on his deal. The report suggests they are willing to go up to a fee of £75m for Varane, matching what Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

The boyhood Manchester United fan is yet to agree terms with Los Blancos and the Red Devils could capitalise on the situation to lure him to Old Trafford. Real Madrid have already signed David Alaba on a free transfer to bolster their defence.

Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid departure will not deter Manchester United's plans

Leganes v Real Madrid - La Liga

Widespread reports in Spain claimed that Varane is in line for a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu in the wake of Sergio Ramos' departure. The legendary Spaniard, a well-documented target for Manchester United in the past, has announced his departure from Real Madrid.

However, reports in England contradicted this claim as it is believed Real Madrid will still be open to selling Varane should the right offer come in. They would hope to avoid a Ramos-esque situation once again which could see Varane leave on a free transfer in 2022.

For this reason, there is a belief that Manchester United could strike a deal for Varane with both clubs coming to a compromise on the fee.

Both Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been linked with Pau Torres and Jules Kounde as well.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Edited by Sai Teja