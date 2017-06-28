Reports: Manchester United make £70 million bid for La Liga star

Jose Mourinho is keen on signing him.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 28 Jun 2017, 19:52 IST

Bid made!

What’s the story?

James Rodriguez's future is still uncertain, and with Zidane undecided, it's going to take longer. The Real Madrid board are keen on closing the transfer as they want to start concentrating on their targets.

Manchester United have made a £70 million bid for Real Madrid star, James Rodriguez according to Mediaset Premium (via The Sun). The Italian publication claims that the Red Devils are confident of sealing the deal in the coming days.

In case you didn’t know...

Despite being at Madrid the whole season, he played just 1498 minutes! However, he scored 11 goals and assisted eight when he got the chance. He ended the season with 2 titles - La Liga and Champions League - but wants to leave to secure more match time.

James is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United while PSG are also said to be interested in signing him. Zidane is not keen on playing him in the first XI but wants him to be in the squad.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho is keen on signing a forward and has decided to splash the cash on James. French radio station RMC stated last month that United ‘agreed’ a deal for him, but recent reports suggest that they have just made the bid.

Chelsea too are said to be keen on signing him and are willing to match United's bid. Antonio Conte is deemed to be a big fan of the Colombian.

The Blues tried to sign James Rodriguez in January as well. Conte was keen on spending the £60 million he got from Oscar's sale to China.

Real Madrid were not willing to let go of him as they had a transfer ban at that time. They could not sign a replacement in that window, and with the club chasing the league title, they did not want to weaken the squad.

What’s next?

Real Madrid will most likely accept the bid as it is more than the amount they paid to sign him a few years back. The Sun reports that United are actually paying £4 million more than what Real Madrid eventually demanded for him.

Apart from James, Jose Mourinho also wants to bring in 3-4 players more. Matic is said to be one of them while a deal for Alvaro Morata is also said to be on the cards.

Author’s Take

James Rodriguez will get more game time than what he got at Real Madrid but how much is the question. He's not someone who tracks back, and that's one thing Mourinho demands from his players.