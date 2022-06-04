Manchester United make opening bid for Erik ten Hag's top attacking target - Reports 

English Premier League club Manchester United have made an initial bid worth €105 million for Benfica star Darwin Nunez, according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha. The Uruguayan had a great 2021-22 season and has caught the eye of many big clubs.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



Reports from Portugal are indicating that United have made a formal approach for forward Darwin Nunez. The multi-faceted package includes both add-ons and potentially a player heading in the other direction.

The €105 million offer made for Nunez includes €75 million as the upfront payment while another €20 million as add-ons. The remaining €10 million can be settled through a player's loan deal from United to Benfica.

Manchester United had a terrible 2021-22 season as they remained trophyless for the 5th straight year and missed out on Champions League football.

The departure of Anthony Martial to Sevilla on loan in the winter transfer window and persistent injury issues for Edinson Cavani made the Red Devils heavily dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo up front. Despite a 24-goal season from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Man United dearly missed another striking option.

The club have brought in former Ajax gaffer Erik ten Hag as their new full-time manager as they plan a complete overhaul of the team. With many players leaving this summer, the Dutch manager has given the green signal to the club's pursuit of the 22-year-old Nunez. Ten Hag is planning to build a re-vamped Manchester United side around Darwin Nunez, and the club is pushing to secure a deal this summer.

The young striker finished last season with a sensational record of 34 goals scored in 41 games across different tournaments. The club are also pushing hard to secure a deal with Barcelona for Frankie De Jong.

Diogo Dalot to stay at Old Trafford while Manchester United open to hear offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will keep Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot as they have opened the doors to a potential deal for the other right-back in the squad, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Diogo Dalot’s expected to stay at Manchester United this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has chances to leave waiting for new proposals - as reported yesterday twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave this summer as Man United are waiting for proposals. Manchester United current plan for right backs is clear: Diogo Dalot is appreciated and has good chances to stay, only huge bids could change the situation. Both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are set to leave Manchester United this summer - decision made.

Dalot has been a regular feature during Ralf Rangnick's interim managerial role at the club. The 23-year-old Portuguese international played 30 games across different tournaments for the Red Devils.

According to a Manchester Evening News report, the Premier League giants have approved the possible departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The club is waiting for proposals from clubs interested in the 24-year-old English footballer. The player has also been told that he is not part of Erik ten Hag's plans.

