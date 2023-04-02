Manchester United man set to receive bumper £12 million if he signs new deal at the end of the season - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly in line to receive a bumper new £12 million deal when he signs a five-year contract this summer.

The Sun reports that the Red Devils are willing to reward Ten Hag's impressive debut season at Old Trafford with a fresh contract until 2028. The Dutch coach will also receive a £3 million increase on his current deal, which lasts until 2025.

There may be new owners at Manchester United in the summer with bids being made by prospective buyers for the club. However, the change in ownership is said to have no impact on the offer to Ten Hag. The Red Devils boss has expressed an eagerness to sign a three-year extension to the deal he was handed when he arrived from Ajax last July.

Ten Hag has worked wonders at Old Trafford, with the club having been in crisis last season. They finished sixth and trophyless and it seemed the Dutch tactician would need a vast amount of time to rebuild his side.

However, Manchester United won their first trophy since 2017 by winning the Carabao Cup in February. They sit third in the Premier League and are in the FA Cup semi-finals against Brighton & Hove Albion and the Europa League quarterfinals against Sevilla.

Ten Hag has overseen 33 wins, six draws, and seven defeats in 46 games across competitions. His work in the transfer market has been majorly successful. The likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Christian Eriksen have been vital for the Red Devils.

Legendary former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has heralded Ten Hag's start to life in the Old Trafford dugout. He said after the side won the Carabao Cup (via Football Daily):

“And he’s got a grip of the club which is really, really big for him. When you come to United, you try and get off to a good start right away and he’s doing well, he really is.”

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag gives an update on Wout Weghorst's future

Wout Weghorst could remain with the Red Devils.

Weghorst has been on loan at Manchester United from EFL Championship side Burnley since January. The Dutch striker has been a useful asset for Ten Hag, playing in a #10 role. However, goals have been a problem as he has managed just two goals and two assists in 18 games across competitions.

Many Red Devils fans are expecting Weghorst to return to Turf Moor once his loan expires. However, Ten Hag has hinted that the Dutchman may have a long-term future at Old Trafford. He said (via 90min):

"Of course (part of long-term plans). I think he is doing a lot of elements of football really well."

Ten Hag added:

"Wout is doing a really good job for us. He is the leader of the process in pressing, he starts the press and is very good in backward pressing. He is also taking up (good) positions and in his link-up play he's doing really well."

