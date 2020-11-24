Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update on Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided important injury updates on Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw ahead of their game at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Red Devils are set to host Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League and would look to get one over them after a shock loss to them in the previous round of UCL fixtures.

French superstar Paul Pogba was left out of the squad for their win against West Brom at the weekend due to what revealed to be a knock. Ahead of their game against the Turkish champions, Solskjaer has provided an update on his availability.

Solskjaer delivers positive news about Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Pogba was absent during their win over West Brom

Speaking about his star midfielder, Solskjaer revealed;

"We hope he [Pogba] is going to be available, he trained this morning, we will see if there's any reaction when we report tomorrow."

The Frenchman has struggled with fitness issues so far this season and has found himself being drafted continuously in and out of the XI. Pogba himself has opened up on the struggles he's faced in recent times, admitting that this has been one of the most challenging phases of his career.

3 - Paul Pogba has conceded three penalties in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while no other Manchester United player has conceded more than one. Discipline. pic.twitter.com/ZXL2OrWAxp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

During the international break, Pogba said;

"I had never known such a difficult period in my career. The France team is a breath of fresh air, the group is exceptional, it's magic."

Elsewhere, the 27-year-old's Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw is out injured, and is not expected to return for a few weeks. The Englishman picked up an injury during his side's 3-1 over Everton and Solskjaer was furious after the game, saying that the injury could have been avoided if not for the gruelling schedule his side have been handed.

Luke Shaw has now scored as many own goals as he has goals in his Premier League career (1). — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2020

Speaking on Shaw's status and when he could potentially return, the Manchester United manager revealed,

Advertisement

"I hope nearer to four weeks. But with a recurrence of hamstring injuries you can't risk anything and he's not trained with us, we'll see how he reacts to the programme he's [Luke Shaw] on, hopefully four but maybe nearer five or six."

Shaw will be deputised for by new summer signing Alex Telles, who was handed his first Premier League start for the club during their 1-0 win over West Brom. It was Manchester United's first league win at Old Trafford this year, having failed to win even one of their four games at home so far.

Also read: Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reveals three clubs he could've left the Red Devils for in 2010