Manchester United manager Solskjaer explains why Marcus Rashford played on the right-wing

Manchester United came out of the gates with an attack-oriented lineup against Istanbul Basaksehir in last night's UEFA Champions League match. The most interesting bit about Manchester United lineup was that Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani were all going to start together for the first time.

While Anthony Martial was playing down the left flank and Edinson Cavani was playing centre-forward, Marcus Rashford was deployed down the right-wing. Rashford has been in scintillating form in the UEFA Champions League and he scored his eighth goal of the season from the spot.

Manchester United have been desperate to find a right-winger for a while and their drawn-out failed pursuit of Jadon Sancho is testament to the same. They ended up striking a deal with Atalanta for Amad Diallo and with Penarol for Facundo Pellistri but both are youngsters with very little first-team experience.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have competed in the past for a starting spot on the left-wing and both players have not seemed to favour operating from the right. However, Rashford looked comfortable in that position last night.

Solskjaer reveals why Marcus Rashford played on the right-wing for Manchester United against Istanbul Basaksehir

Marcus Rashford this season:



👥 14 appearances

👤 11 starts

⏳ 993 minutes (11 90s)

⚽ 8 goals

🎯 3 assists

🥅 90:16 minutes per goal contribution pic.twitter.com/HuHmKfrybr — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 25, 2020

Marcus Rashford extended Manchester United's lead to 3-0 after converting from the spot in the first half. He looked comfortable in his right wing role which he hadn't taken up since a humbling at Everton in April 2019.

On fielding Rashford on the right wing, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said,

"He played really well and he gives us the penetration and gives us another type of forward on the right side. When Mason comes on, he's a different type with the left foot coming inside. Marcus can drive more on the outside and put some crosses in.

"And I thought the balance with Anthony on the left and Marcus on the right worked in this game because we were all disciplined and played in our positions. I was really happy with how we approached the game.

Advertisement

"Defensively, the pressure was good and we made it hard for them to play."

Bruno Fernandes, who is the regular penalty taker for Manchester United, relinquished the chance to make it a hattrick for him and handed the ball to Marcus Rashford after the Englishman won a penalty in the 34th minute of the game.

On transferring the penalty duties to Rashford, Bruno told BT Sport,

"Of course every player wants a hat-trick. But after the game in the Premier League I told Rashford that he could take the next one so I remembered that and also he's one of the top scorers in the Champions League so it's important for him to get the confidence,"