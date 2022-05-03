Manchester United may include Telles and McTominay to complete £100 million deal for 2 Barcelona superstars: Reports

Manchester United may reportedly look to use Alex Telles and Scott McTominay in their bid to sign Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay.

Erik ten Hag is set to take over at Old Trafford at the end of the season with a huge rebuild anticipated under the Dutchman.

According to Fichajes (via BarcaUniversal) the Red Devils have De Jong and Depay in their sights as they look to begin their revolution under Ten Hag this summer.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Diario Sport have also reported that Frenkie de Jong is a "priority target" for Erik ten Hag and "Man Utd will make an offer for him" This would be an incredible signing.Diario Sport have also reported that Frenkie de Jong is a "priority target" for Erik ten Hag and "Man Utd will make an offer for him" This would be an incredible signing.Diario Sport have also reported that Frenkie de Jong is a "priority target" for Erik ten Hag and "Man Utd will make an offer for him" 👀 https://t.co/CiZoJXb45f

Ten Hag is keen on De Jong, having overseen his development into one of Europe's top midfielders at Ajax.

The 24-year-old spent three years playing under Ten Hag in Amsterdam and flourished under his tutelage, helping the side win an Eredivisie title and a KNVB Cup.

De Jong was also part of the side that made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019 under Ten Hag.

Depay, meanwhile, has history with Manchester United, having joined the side back in 2015 from PSV Eindhoven.

Given the number seven shirt, he was expected to be the next big star at Old Trafford, but he never hit the heights expected of him when United signed him for £30 million.

He would eventually leave in 2017 joining Ligue 1 side Lyon.

United are prepared to offer a huge sum of €100 million to sign the Barcelona duo.

Manchester United could look to use Alex Telles and Scott McTominay as part of the deal for the Barcelona duo

McTominay may be set for departure from United

Manchester United are reportedly considering using left-back Alex Telles and midfielder Scott McTominay in their attempts to bring the Barcelona duo to Old Trafford.

Telles joined United last summer from Primeira Liga side FC Porto and has played second-fiddle to Luke Shaw.

He had encountered a difficult debut season with his performances not being held in high regard among the Old Trafford faithful.

The Brazilian is being given more game time in the absence of Shaw, who is spending a lengthy time out sidelined with injury.

utdreport @utdreport @gerardromero] Erik ten Hag has asked for Frenkie de Jong as a priority. Alex Telles, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are players Barcelona think #mufc could offer. Barcelona may be interested in Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga #mulive Erik ten Hag has asked for Frenkie de Jong as a priority. Alex Telles, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are players Barcelona think #mufc could offer. Barcelona may be interested in Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga #mulive [@gerardromero]

McTominay is a Manchester United academy product who broke onto the scene in 2017.

He has since been a mainstay in the Red Devils starting XI but has not always won over fans with his performances in the middle of the park next to the likes of Fred and Paul Pogba.

The Scot is versatile and can play in midfield, defensive midfield and at centre-back (a role he plays in for Scotland).

Edited by S Chowdhury