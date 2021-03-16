Manchester United midfielder is desperate to leave the club - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek wants to leave Old Trafford after just one season with the club. The former Ajax man is reportedly set to hold showdown talks with Manchester United chief Ed Woodward regarding his future.

According to the Daily Star, Donny van de Beek has been left shocked by the lack of playing time he has received from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The Dutchman has made just two Premier League starts for Manchester United since joining the club last summer.

Donny van de Beek rose through the youth ranks at Ajax and made his debut for the club in 2015. He established himself as a regular starter for the Dutch giants in the 2017-18 season. The following season he played a key role in the Ajax team that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Van de Beek continued his good form in the 2019-20 season and was heavily courted by a number of Europe's top clubs. Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax last summer in a deal worth £35 million.

Van de Beek has had to make do with a bit part role. He has made just 13 appearances in the Premier League and 26 in all competitions. Despite the recent injury to Paul Pogba, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been reluctant to use Van de Beek.

Donny van de Beek reportedly fears he has no long-term future with Manchester United and could prefer a move away from the club to rejuvenate his career. The midfielder also fears he may miss out on the 2021 European Championships if he continues to be sidelined by Solskjaer.

Donny van de Beek 'is ready to quit Manchester United after just one season' https://t.co/Nr7VG9NSPN — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 16, 2021

Manchester United could sell Donny van de Beek to raise funds for new signings

Manchester United v Sheffield United - Premier League

Manchester United's signing of Donny van de Beek shocked most fans and pundits last summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a number of midfielders at his disposal and was intent on signing a forward and a defender.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old was expected to partner Bruno Fernandes in attacking midfield, or provide cover for the Portuguese star when required. He was also expected to be a long-term replacement for Paul Pogba, who was heavily linked with an exit from Manchester United.

Donny van de Beek to leave Old Trafford? 🤔



One paper says he wants to move away from Manchester United after less than a season.



The gossip ⤵#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 16, 2021

Van de Beek's time at Old Trafford has been a disaster. It seems unlikely that the midfielder will want to stay at Manchester United and he will most likely seek a move away from the club in the summer.