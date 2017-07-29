Reports: Manchester United midfielder set to make shocking €31 million move to Galatasaray

One of Jose Mourinho's favourites may be on his way out of Old Trafford!

Will Mourinho be happy with this?

What's the story?

Manchester United are set to be at the heart of what could turn out to be one of the most shocking transfers this summer window, as per reports in the Express, who in turn cite the Turkish newspaper Fanatik.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reported to have agreed personal terms with big Belgian Marouane Fellaini - and the Belgian may be on his way to Istanbul for €31 million! This rumour was further strengthened by Galatasaray's Sporting Director, Cenk Ergun who said -

"There will be surprises, we are in talks with Fellaini. We have made an approach, we are close and if we get Fellaini we will end our pursuit of N’Diaye. We need a player like Fellaini who can shuttle around in midfield"

This adds substantial weight to what many had thought to be a cooked-up rumour

In case you didn't know

Fellaini had, of course, joined Manchester United in 2013 from Everton for €32.4 million as David Moyes sought to stamp his authority on the squad (and failed spectacularly). Ever since, the big Belgian with that distinctive Afro has been a figure of intense polarisation amongst the United faithful - more often than not eliciting emotions of strong hatred rather than devotion due to his often clumsy approach to the beautiful game.

Having started off at Standard Liege, before making his name with the Toffees as an often unplayable attacking midfielder - Fellaini has been used by Manchester United's current manager Jose Mourinho quite frequently in order to disrupt the opposition's game plans.

The heart of the matter

What makes the move truly shocking is the apparent regard Mourinho holds Fellaini in - having stuck by his man throughout last season (despite the Belgian facing the ire of the fans on more than one occasion) and had also included him in the pre-season tour to the US; playing him extensively.

Fellaini shows his appreciation for Mourinho's backing

Galatasaray, meanwhile, are on the look out for a Nigel de Jong replacement - the Dutchman having quit the club this summer - and are also said to be looking at Manchester City's Fernando (who had been left out of the Citizen's pre-season US tour, incidentally)

Video

Possessed of arguably the best chest control in the world, the big man can be unplayable at times:

He could add a whole new dimension to the Turkish side's gameplay.

Author's take

Manchester United may view this is a way to free up both funds and squad space for Messrs. Nemanja Matic and Ivan Perisic - both of whom remain the club's top transfer targets as per reports.

And while Mourinho will not to be too pleased to see his best "plan-B" go out of the window, a vast majority of United fans may not share their gaffer's apprehension.

Besides, from a purely entertainment point of view - adding the fuel of Marouane Fellaini into the fire of Turkish football? OOO LA LA