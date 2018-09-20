Manchester United might have finally solved their problems on the wing

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 2.17K // 20 Sep 2018, 14:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A masterclass in man management?

When was the last time Manchester United had an out and out full back? Since Rafael was exiled though reason trembled at the idea, United have had to stick with Antonio Valencia down the right side. While the Ecuadorian deputized to the best of his abilities, he hardly provides any kicks any more.

Now, United might have got themselves a thrill a minute youngster to remind the Stretford End how a fullback rightly plays these days. It's still too early to call but if the early signs are anything to go by, Dalot can slip past defenders and can give them an eyesore with his stepovers before whipping in dipping balls that can resemble meteors at times. Well, that's the plan at least.

On the other wing is a sensational story in the works. Blackballed and left out in the streets, if Luke Shaw's future looked like a series of unrewarding trips to the weighing scale and a Lazyboy recliner, it has taken a Disney twist.

One of Manchester United's best players so far this season, Shaw would have got a couple of assists to his name had Mata shaped two beautiful crosses into the back of the net.

Quite an interesting personality this Jose Mourinho is. One day, everyone's giving him stick for publicly hoicking at his players and in the next, he proves that he is still one of the best man managers around.

Many people would have missed it but when Anthony Martial brushed aside 2 defenders in the middle of the park but failed to execute the right delivery to Lukaku, his head sunk. But Jose Mourinho was standing in the tactical area cheering him on, asking him to do more of the same. And he did. Martial turned up a second-half performance that was a light throwback to his early days at Manchester United.

Coming back to the topic of discussion, Diogo Dalot could go on to prove to be one of the sharpest pieces of transfer business if he can replicate the same energy levels and maturity in the Premier League. Valencia and Young are sauntering into the twilight of his career and the replacements have made it to Old Trafford just in time.

On being asked about Dalot in the post-match interview, Mourinho said,

"Everyone could see he's a 19-year-old player that has more than 10 years to play for Manchester United."

"But I also want to be nice to Luke Shaw because I think Diogo and Luke played very, very well and our danger came from both of them.

"They had fantastic movement, depth, crosses, assists, were involved in the most dangerous actions and they defended well."

The early season problems seem to be subsiding and United are looking more and more like a cohesive unit. If 3 back to back away wins don't convince you, you're just Graeme Souness sans studio clothing.