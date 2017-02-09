Manchester United star clarifies that Red Devils are not his dream club

What’s the story?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that Manchester United are not his “dream club” and has ruled out the suggestion that he joined the Red Devils for money.

The Armenian international left Borussia Dortmund and made a switch to Old Trafford last summer and is reportedly earning £200,000-a-week with the 20-time English champions. Despite earning top dollar at United, the Red Devils are apparently not the club of his dreams.

“United might not have been my dream club, but they have always been among the best clubs in the world for me,” Mkhitaryan told Bild.

"Manchester United are a bigger club than Borussia Dortmund, everyone knows that and we should just accept that. It was a new challenge for me that I could not turn down. I find it hard to understand criticism that I joined United for the money. Had it all been about money for me, I would have left for Shakhtar Donetsk for Anzhi Makhachkala rather than Borussia Dortmund,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

The Armenian came through the ranks at FC Pyunik, an Armenian club, and received his first pay cheque at the age of 15. After impressing on the youth stage, he was promoted to the first team and during his four years at Pyunik, he won the league title on all four occasions, while adding two Armenian Supercups to his trophy cabinet.

He moved to Donetsk, joining Metalurh Donetsk in 2009 before making a switch to the champions Shakhtar in 2010. This is where he caught the eyes of the top clubs across Europe and made a switch to the Signal Iduna Park three years later.

Mkhitaryan came close to signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2013. However, the deal did not take shape and he snubbed advances from the Merseyside club in order to join Borussia Dortmund.

The heart of the matter

Mkhitaryan admitted that he was delighted to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He became the first Armenian to play and score in the Premier League when he made his first team debut against Manchester City in September.

Despite Mkhitaryan stating that United are not his dream club, he has quickly settled into his new life in Manchester, after the early struggles. He has featured regularly in United’s starting lineup, forcing Anthony Martial to settle for a place on the bench.

What’s next?

Mkhitaryan has been in fine form for the Red Devils lately and will be looking to continue his scintillating run as United host Watford on Saturday. The Armenian will be key in sustaining United’s top four challenge.

Sportskeeda’s take

Mkhitaryan’s comments should not be criticised, instead, they should be appreciated. He has been very honest about his thoughts and feelings and is giving his best on the pitch. All that should matter to United fans is his performance on the pitch and comments like these should not be blown out of proportion.