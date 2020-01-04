Manchester United monitoring Leverkusen starlet, Barcelona make formal offer for Spanish youngster and more: Football transfer roundup, 4th January 2020

Manchester United are monitoring German sensation Kai Havertz's situation at Bayer Leverkusen.

In today’s edition, we have a look at what the immediate future holds for Dani Olmo, how Real Madrid are going to approach the January transfer window, who Manchester United are targeting for their troubled midfield, and how Calum Chambers’ knee injury has altered Arsenal’s plans for the window.

Manchester United monitoring Kai Havertz, Jack Grealish and James Maddison

Highly-rated Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz is on Manchester United's radar.

The Athletic’s Manchester United correspondent Laurie Whitwell has confirmed that the club are monitoring the likes of Kai Havertz, Jack Grealish, Sean Longstaff, James Maddison and Emre Can to bolster their midfield.

The Red Devils have been left incredibly light in midfield, with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba set to be out for the whole of January.

Maddison is a primary target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but there is an acceptance that any deal for the flamboyant English midfielder can only materialise in the summer.

Another blow for United came in the form of Aston Villa manager Dean Smith’s confirmation that the club will not allow Grealish to leave in the January window.

Speaking on Friday, Smith said:

"I think he's a big target for many teams and you can see why," he said. "He's a top player but as I've said before, our owners are very ambitious and want to establish us as a top Premier League club.

To do that you have to keep your best players, so we'll be keeping hold of Jack Grealish. People can keep looking but they can't touch."

With Maddison and Grealish virtually ticked off the list for January at least, it looks as though United will re-ignite their long-standing interest in Newcastle United’s Longstaff, and might test the Magpies’ resolve with a bid this month.

Barcelona make a formal approach for Dani Olmo

Olmo could be on his way back to Barcelona in January

La Masia graduate Dani Olmo is delighted at the prospect of Barcelona considering bringing him home and has said that leaving Dinamo Zagreb at this moment in time would be the best step to progress his career.

Speaking to L’Esportiu, Olmo said:

"It makes me happy the rumours have become a formal proposal and Barça are planning my return. I spent six years at La Masía and they taught me values for a lifetime.

I do not know if Barça want me now or at the end of the season, it's something my representative's control.

If there is an agreement between the clubs, it seems to me it is best to leave Zagreb now."

Olmo is a lightning winger who is equally adept at playing in the No. 10 role behind the striker.

A fluid system which facilitates smooth movement of attackers would be perfect for the 21-year-old Spaniard, who’s versatility in the final third is an extremely coveted asset.

Dinamo are holding out for a fee in the region of €40 million, and it will be interesting to see if Barcelona are able to convince the Croatian giants to part with their prized asset midway through the season.

Arsenal targeting Jerome Boateng

Will we see Boateng head back to the Premier League?

Calum Chambers is expected to be out for between six to nine months after undergoing knee surgery for the injury he sustained in the loss against Chelsea, and this is set to force Arsenal’s hand in the transfer window.

After a £150 million outlay on new signings in the summer transfer window, it’s a well-known fact that Arsenal don’t have the necessary funds to strengthen in January.

As a result, the Gunners have turned their attention to a cut-price option – Bayern Munich’s 31-year-old centre-back Jerome Boateng.

The World Cup winner has been phased out of Bayern’s starting eleven and only got a chance to feature in the starting eleven after the club suffered an injury crisis in the centre-back position.

According to Sky Sports News, Boateng is looking to leave the Bavarian giants in the winter transfer window and would be open to a move to the Emirates.

The reported asking price of £12.8 million means that this move is very plausible and would make a lot of sense, given that Arsenal’s primary option for the centre-back role, RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, will not be allowed to leave the club in January and would cost more money than the Gunners are capable of dispensing at this moment in time.

Diego Simeone rips into Thomas Lemar and hints that he could be sold

Lemar has failed to find any sort of form at Atleti.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has ripped into Thomas Lemar, stating that the French international hasn't been able to live up to expectations since he arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ever since his arrival in Madrid from Monaco in 2018, Lemar has struggled for form and consistency. Quite often, the 24-year-old has looked lost on the pitch and hasn't been able to replicate the brilliance which earned him a move to Atleti.

"Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn't been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that other players don't have," Simeone told a news conference.

Let's hope he returns to form when he comes back from injury. Now, if Lemar can stay or not... we know that agents work in an exemplary way.

Clubs work in terms of the needs of the clubs. But, as a footballer, every time he has been available, he's played a lot more than he hasn't played.

His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn't been able to live up to expectations."

It is believed that Atleti might consider letting Lemar leave in order to free up funds for the arrival of a striker, with Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer both heavily linked with a switch to the Rojiblancos.

Real Madrid not planning to splash the cash in January; monitoring three Lille players and could make a move in the summer

Osimhen's exploits have caught the attention of Europe's elite this season.

AS have today claimed that Real Madrid are not looking to make any additions to their squad in January.

Both Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez are not very keen at the prospect of going big on mid-season signings and are prepared to wait until the summer to conduct a major chunk of their business.

Although incomings have been ruled out, the Los Blancos are looking to offload both Brahim Diaz and Mariano on potential loan deals this month.

On the other hand, Marca reported today that the Santiago Bernabeu outfit are monitoring Lille's trio of Boubakary Soumare, Victor Osimhen and Gabriel.

Adhering to their shift in transfer strategy wherein they target the brightest young prospects from around the globe, the Los Blancos are closely monitoring Lille’s breakout stars and could make their move in the summer.

Napoli interested in Jan Vertonghen

Vertonghen's contract is set to expire in the summer

According to Sky Sports News, Napoli are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen, whose contract is set to expire in the summer.

The Italian side consider Vertonghen to be an experienced campaigner who would be a good replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who is expected to leave the club in the summer.

The Belgian, however, is open to beginning discussions over a new contract, and it is understood that his compatriot Toby Alderweireld’s recent committal to the club has influenced his decision.

Jack Rodwell joins Sheffield United on a short-term deal

Rodwell has signed for Sheffield for the rest of the season.

Jack Rodwell has signed a deal until the end of the season with Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old has been without a club since leaving Blackburn Rovers in the summer and had been training with Chris Wilder’s side for a while now.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference before Sheffield’s matchup against AFC Fylde in the FA Cup on the weekend, Wilder said:

"Hopefully we can kickstart his career. He's certainly got the desire from a physical point of view," said Wilder.

No issues from an attitude point of view. I've sat down with him for quite a long time and spoke about his career going forward, it aligns with the club's goals.

He plays a number of positions and hopefully we can get him going."

Mohamed Simakan is the subject of interest from three Premier League clubs

Simakan is attracting a lot of interest from Premier League clubs. (Credits: Yahoo Sports France)

According to The Guardian, highly-rated Strasbourg right-back, Mohamed Simakan is the subject of interest from three Premier League clubs, with Watford, Crystal Palace and Southampton all interested in securing the 19-year-old’s signature, who is reportedly valued at €25 million.

Southampton, Watford and Palace interested in signing defender Mohamed Simakan from Strasbourg. The teenager is valued at €25m — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) January 3, 2020

Simakan, who joined Strasbourg in the summer of 2018 after spending his youth career at Marseille, can play as a right-back and more centrally in defence.

He’s been brilliant for his club this season, starting 17 games in all competitions, and is an extremely talented defensive prospect who can significantly strengthen all of the aforementioned sides.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog