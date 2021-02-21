Manchester United to move either David De Gea or Dean Henderson on at end of season - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly willing to move one of their goalkeepers on in the summer, with problems behind the scenes being cited as the reason for it.

David De Gea and Dean Henderson have both been fighting it out to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's number one this season, and so far, the Norwegian has put his faith behind the veteran Spaniard.

Henderson has made just three Premier League appearances so far this season, and has already been vocal in expressing his desire to feature more for the Manchester United first team.

According to The Sun, the battle between the two goalkeepers is becoming a problem behind the scenes at Old Trafford. The club have now arrived at a decision to let one of them leave in the summer, either permanently or on loan.

Solskjaer is now said to be eager to bring in another goalkeeper, who would not have a problem with being the understudy at Old Trafford. Reports suggest the manager is looking to bring in a backup who will not complain at having to spend a large period of the season on the bench.

De Gea has been a great servant for Manchester United since joining them in 2011, and has made more than 400 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, in recent times, De Gea's spot as the starting goalkeeper for Manchester United has come under scrutiny, after a few uncharacteristic errors. Earlier this month, De Gea made a big error against Everton at Old Trafford, which allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score a late equaliser.

Dean Henderson informed that only one Manchester United goalkeeper will stay

Either David De Gea or Dean Henderson could leave Manchester United in the summer

Henderson, on the other hand, spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, where he was very impressive. That prompted Solskjaer to keep him at the club as De Gea's understudy, with Sergio Romero being frozen out.

With his future for the England national team in mind, Henderson has reportedly pushed the Manchester United staff to give him more chances.

According to the report from The Sun, Henderson was informed recently in a meeting with the club that only one of him and de Gea will continue to remain at the club when the 2021-22 season begins.

Manchester United will still look to command a good fee for either goalkeeper, with De Gea's contract expiring in 2023, while Henderson's runs until 2025.

De Gea's performances for the rest of the season could well shape the decision that Manchester United make at the end of it.