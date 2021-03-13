“Manchester United must sell Anthony Martial and sign a new striker this summer”: Ray Parlour

According to former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour, Manchester United should cash in on misfiring French striker Anthony Martial at the end of the season following his inconsistent performances.

Martial has come under heavy criticism this season after several lethargic and inconsistent outings for Manchester United. The Frenchman has scored just four goals in 22 Premier League outings, while netting seven across all competitions so far.

This is a staggering decline for the 25-year-old, who inspired Manchester United to a Champions League finish with 17 goals from 32 games while scoring 23 goals in all competitions last season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour is the latest to slam Martial, accusing him of being "disinterested" before slamming his inconveniences in front of goal.

Speaking via the Mirror, Parlour said “Sometimes he looks disinterested with football in general."

“When he comes on the pitch you should be raring to go, trying to make an impact if you’re coming off the bench."

"I don’t know if he’s the sort of player when he’s left out his confidence levels go really down, I don’t see him on a day-to-day basis."

"But it just hasn’t worked for him as a striker for Manchester United."

"Consistency is so important in football. If you’re going to be at the top of your game, you’ve got to make sure you’re consistent week in week out, put in performances week in week out."

"He doesn’t do that, for me. He can have a 9 out of 10 and then suddenly he’s got two 4 out of 10s."

Manchester United need to sell Martial and get a new striker to compete for silverware

Anthony Martial completed a €60m to Manchester United from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco back in 2015, but serious doubts have now been cast over his future at Old Trafford.

His horrid campaign in front of goal has forced Parlour into stating that Manchester United must prioritize signing a new striker if they aim to compete for silverware.

"You aren’t going to win anything with a player like that in your team," Parlour added.

"So Manchester United, as much as Man City need a striker in the summer, they’ll be looking probably to say, 'Okay, how much money can we get for him?'

"'How can we move him on? Let’s bring someone else in and give them the opportunity to play for Manchester United.'"

Martial was hooked off at half-time due to a hip injury against Serie A giants AC Milan on Thursday night.

Martial is now a doubt for the upcoming clash against West Ham United, with Manchester United boss Ole revealing he needed a scan ahead of the tie.