Manchester United must take it one game at a time

After seeing the result at Anfield yesterday evening, that meant Manchester United have moved six points clear of Liverpool, fans of the Red Devils have rightly becoming more excited.

Burnley’s historic and famous win against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds mean that Liverpool have finally lost a Premier League game at Anfield – a record that had nearly been four years in the making.

Some say Manchester United should have taken that record away from them last Sunday, but it was not meant to be. However, in their next game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s boys went down to West London and came away victors in a hard battle with Fulham, reclaiming top spot of the Premier League for the time being.

Liverpool were expected to beat Burnley with a relative degree of ease given it was at home, but Sean Dyche’s men made it incredibly difficult for them all evening thanks to James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Nick Pope's brilliant defending.

It has now been over six hours of Premier League football since Liverpool scored a goal, which has every fan of the Liverpudlian side fretting over their run of fixtures approaching. Next up is Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup, where both teams are expected to deploy weakened sides as they focus on the league.

However, it would be an enormous statement of intent by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he can solidify Manchester United’s sense of good form, as well as Liverpool’s poor run, with a victory in the FA Cup.

It is fair to say that Solskjaer has struggled in recent times when trying to unlock the bigger teams and record wins. Hoewever, after settling for draws against Chelsea and Liverpool in the league, the Norwegian manager will have his sights firmly set on progressing into the next round of the FA Cup.

In terms of the Premier League, all that they can do is focus on the next game. As clichéd as it sounds, this season has shown how many twists and turns are continuing to take place, and why it is so important and crucial to remain focussed. Any tinge of complacency and Manchester United can quite easily take the same route Liverpool have taken and slip away from the top end of the league.

With Sheffield United next up in the Premier League, Manchester United have to play their own game and be patient. They have seen what the traditionally ‘smaller sides’ can do to the ‘big six’ this season, especially with Burnley’s battle-hardened approach at Anfield.

The Blades might themselves be under pressure, but that is when Chris Wilder and his men can be at their most dangerous – fighting for their Premier League status. This is by no means an easy game and should be treated with more caution than others.

There is half of the season to go with plenty of more potential swings in this title race, but as long as Manchester United remain composed throughout, they have as good a chance as anyone to go all the way.