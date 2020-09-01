Manchester United need 5 signings to challenge for the Premier League title, says Gary Neville

Manchester United are close to signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax but Gary Neville believes that is not enough for them to challenge for the Premier League title. The former Red Devils defender believes that they still need 4-5 signings to compete with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Despite the addition of Bruno Fernandes in January, Neville claims that Manchester United are still in the same position they were last summer. They needed 4-5 additions a year ago, and the situation remains the same as per the United legend. Talking to Sky Sports, Gary Neville said:

“They have to sign a world-class centre-back. For me, another midfield player. I also think a right-winger, a centre-forward and you have to look at left-back because of Luke Shaw’s injuries and the fact he has obviously been in and out of the team in the last two or three years.”

“So, I think there are definitely four or five players required and to not get three I think it would be a problem because of what the other clubs are doing. If Liverpool get Thiago, if Manchester City do what they are looking like they are going to do and with Chelsea doing what they’ve done, they are your competitors and they all look like they are improving and moving forward.”

“So, United have to do business but I do believe more in the strategy of what’s happening, they just have to get the deals over the line. That’s not always easy but they have to try and do it quickly to give Ole the time to build to get this team moulded for the start of the season.”

Who are Manchester United looking to sign this summer?

Apart from Donny van de Beek, Manchester United are still looking to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. They have also been linked with a stunning move for Dayot Upamecano even though he has just signed a new deal until 2023 at RB Leipzig.

As for left-backs, Manchester United have reportedly been in talks to sign Sergio Reguilon form Real Madrid. The Spaniard is up for sale at Los Blancos but the Red Devils face competition from Sevilla and Everton.

Manchester United have not been linked with a centre-forward yet, but they are reportedly keen on signing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich. He is available for €30 million but Liverpool are in active talks for the Spaniard too.