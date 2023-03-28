Manchester United need to pay over €100 million to sign Barcelona superstar who rejected them last summer: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly have to splash a transfer fee of over €100 million to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

De Jong, 25, was speculated to secure a big-money move to the Red Devils last summer. Despite Barcelona's wish to offload him to help balance their books, he decided against reuniting with Erik ten Hag.

A right-footed central operator blessed with passing and dribbling, the Dutchman has been in fine form for the Catalan giants this season. He has helped them lift the Supercopa de Espana trophy and has also been a crucial part in their La Liga title challenge against Real Madrid so far.

According to SPORT, Manchester United are desperate to rope in De Jong in the upcoming summer transfer window and are willing to dish out an exorbitant sum. However, Barcelona are no longer keen to get the former Ajax man off their books due to his fine outings of late.

Earlier last year, the Red Devils reached a deal worth up to €85 million for De Jong before the cancelation of the transfer. Now, the La Liga club have increased their valuation of the player to over €100 million in light of his rise in stature in manager Xavi Hernandez's plans.

De Jong, who has a contract until June 2026 at Camp Nou, has scored 15 goals and laid out 18 assists in 174 overall matches for Barcelona.

Paul Parker urges Manchester United to rope in Barcelona midfielder this summer

Speaking to SoccerNews.nl, former Manchester United defender Paul Parker claimed that Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong would be a brilliant fit at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. He said:

"I would love it if Manchester United signed De Jong. He is a different type of player than Casemiro and he is quite agile on the ball. He would fit perfectly in Ten Hag's midfield."

Heaping praise on the 50-cap Netherlands international, Parker added:

"He's a great footballer and he would make the team a lot better. De Jong would add a certain 'constancy' to the midfield and in possession he could add a lot to this United."

Comparing Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella to De Jong, Parker continued:

"Nicolo Barella is also a good player, but it is a bit more difficult to fit in an Italian. I would always prefer De Jong to Barella, partly because Ten Hag knows the former so well.

"With De Jong, United would have two strong midfielders and then a loose cannon in the number 10 position in the person of Bruno Fernandes. Frenkie sets out the lines and is also very smart. He rarely loses the ball."

