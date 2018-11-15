Manchester United News: Club announce revenue drop, Ed Woodward's transfer market claim and more - 15th November 2018

Jose Mourinho could be disappointed in the transfer market - yet again!

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Manchester United announce revenue drop

Manchester United have suffered a financial setback after they experienced a drop in their latest quarterly revenue.

The Red Devils have announced a total revenue of £135m for the first quarter of the Premier League 2018/19 season. The sum has plummetted from the amount of £143m they pocketed same time last year.

Broadcasting revenue is the only are they have shown progress in, as they registered a figure of £42.8m. The commercial and match-day revenues have fallen to £75.9m and £16.3m respectively.

Despite the fall, the projected revenue is still said to be between £615m-£630m.

#2 Ed Woodward makes important transfer market claim

Following their announcement of quarterly revenue for season 2018/19, Ed Woodward believes that Manchester United still possess the financial might to attract top players in the world. The Red Devils have registered a fall in their first quarterly revenue as compared to last year, yet the United CEO remains confident about the club's ability to make marquee signings.

Commenting on the club's financial strength he said:

“Our financial strength enables us to continue to attract and retain top players and to invest in our academy, as we look to drive the success on the pitch that the club and our fans expect."

#3 Mourinho could be left frustrated in January again

According to the Independent, Manchester United are unlikely to sign anyone in the upcoming transfer window because of the three failed transfers in the summer. The Red Devils signed Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant in the summer but the trio has failed to make a significant impact since their arrival.

Mourinho has already lambasted the United hierarchy for their lack of support in the transfer market multiple times in the past this season. The club also hit dead ends in their attempts to sign either one of Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng in the summer.

Mourinho desires to have Inter defender Milan Skriniar in January as United languish in the 8th place in the Premier League, given their woeful defensive frailties. But the club are yet to make a concrete move for the Serb, thus showcasing their reluctance at splashing the cash.