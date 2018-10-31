Manchester United News: Pochettino could replace Mourinho, Rooney urges players to step up and more - 31st October 2018

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST News 240 // 31 Oct 2018, 20:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mauricio Pochettino could replace Jose Mourinho at the end of this season

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Mauricio Pochettino could replace Jose Mourinho next season

According to a report from The Sun, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be in line to replace under-fire manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. The Argentinian tactician could call it a day in London owing to the lack of financial backing from chairman Daniel Levy in the transfer market.

Jose Mourinho's future at Manchester United is already in doubt given the club's lackadaisical start to the campaign. Both Mourinho and Pochettino have also been linked with the Real Madrid job after Julen Lopetegui was sacked as the manager of Los Blancos.

Sources close to Pochettino believe he won't be leaving Tottenham any time soon this season, albeit he could be available and ready to manage a new club in the next campaign.

#2 Rooney urges Manchester United players to step up

Wayne Rooney has urged senior Manchester United players to step up and back Jose Mourinho with good performances. A number of stars such as Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez have made the headlines for falling out with the manager.

The 33-year-old Englishman has advised the players to keep their off-the-field problems aside and give it all for the club on the pitch. Speaking about the situation he said:

"Obviously, they are going through a difficult period at the minute, but Jose Mourinho is very experienced and I think some players have to do a little bit better. Hopefully, they can turn their form around, win a few more games and keep the pressure on the top of the table and get back up there, which is where we all want to see them."

"In my experience, I have never seen or heard of a player not wanting to play in the game because they have had a falling out with the manager. I don’t think as a player you could do that, you’ve got to respect the club and the fans and also respect your team-mates. I don’t think any player, certainly at Manchester United, will be not playing for Jose, I’m sure they’re all working hard behind the scenes to get results."

#3 Manchester United unhappy with derby ticket allocation

Manchester United have been left disappointed with arch-rivals Manchester City's ticket allocation, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Citizens usually offer 3000 seats to the visiting fans. However, they allotted only 2,792 tickets to Manchester United in the derby last season at the Etihad. The Red Devils did request for an increased share of seats for the upcoming derby on November 11, but their requirements have been only partially fulfilled.

Manchester United will apparently be given only 2,862 tickets for the game, only 70 more tickets than what they were allotted last season.

Manchester City have stated police advice as the reason behind the ticket allocation. The club are keen to avoid any fracas between the fans since the Manchester Derby has the potential to attract fan trouble.