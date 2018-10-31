×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Manchester United News: Pochettino could replace Mourinho, Rooney urges players to step up and more - 31st October 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
News
240   //    31 Oct 2018, 20:21 IST

Mauricio Pochettino could replace Jose Mourinho at the end of this season
Mauricio Pochettino could replace Jose Mourinho at the end of this season

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Mauricio Pochettino could replace Jose Mourinho next season

According to a report from The Sun, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be in line to replace under-fire manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. The Argentinian tactician could call it a day in London owing to the lack of financial backing from chairman Daniel Levy in the transfer market.

Jose Mourinho's future at Manchester United is already in doubt given the club's lackadaisical start to the campaign. Both Mourinho and Pochettino have also been linked with the Real Madrid job after Julen Lopetegui was sacked as the manager of Los Blancos.

Sources close to Pochettino believe he won't be leaving Tottenham any time soon this season, albeit he could be available and ready to manage a new club in the next campaign.

#2 Rooney urges Manchester United players to step up

Wayne Rooney has urged senior Manchester United players to step up and back Jose Mourinho with good performances. A number of stars such as Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez have made the headlines for falling out with the manager.

The 33-year-old Englishman has advised the players to keep their off-the-field problems aside and give it all for the club on the pitch. Speaking about the situation he said:

"Obviously, they are going through a difficult period at the minute, but Jose Mourinho is very experienced and I think some players have to do a little bit better. Hopefully, they can turn their form around, win a few more games and keep the pressure on the top of the table and get back up there, which is where we all want to see them."

"In my experience, I have never seen or heard of a player not wanting to play in the game because they have had a falling out with the manager. I don’t think as a player you could do that, you’ve got to respect the club and the fans and also respect your team-mates. I don’t think any player, certainly at Manchester United, will be not playing for Jose, I’m sure they’re all working hard behind the scenes to get results."

#3 Manchester United unhappy with derby ticket allocation

Manchester United have been left disappointed with arch-rivals Manchester City's ticket allocation, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Citizens usually offer 3000 seats to the visiting fans. However, they allotted only 2,792 tickets to Manchester United in the derby last season at the Etihad. The Red Devils did request for an increased share of seats for the upcoming derby on November 11, but their requirements have been only partially fulfilled.

Manchester United will apparently be given only 2,862 tickets for the game, only 70 more tickets than what they were allotted last season.

Manchester City have stated police advice as the reason behind the ticket allocation. The club are keen to avoid any fracas between the fans since the Manchester Derby has the potential to attract fan trouble.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Mauricio Pochettino Jose Mourinho Manchester United Transfer News
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
Manchester United News: Rooney backed to return, Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Mourinho replacement lined up,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: United shortlist two names to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a...
RELATED STORY
Rooney: Man United players still behind Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: United could lose superstar...
RELATED STORY
5 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
6 Most Likely Candidates To Replace Jose Mourinho at...
RELATED STORY
Rooney warns Man United players to 'stand up' amid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Mourinho to launch an...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us