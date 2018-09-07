Manchester United transfer news: United make offer for superstar worth €150 million as they also chase LaLiga star with €90 million release clause and more – September 7, 2018

Will Mourinho get what he wants?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer news! It is as though with each passing day, the volume of stories regarding Manchester United just keeps increasing. There is little wonder as to why they are always linked with various players from all around the world.

They are, after all, the biggest club in England – despite their recent failures. Once again, there are new faces linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams and without further ado, we will get to them right now!

#5 Paul Pogba

There are doubts over Pogba's future at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba’s future at the Old Trafford is one of the most talked-of events in football right now. His reported erratic relationship with Mourinho, coupled with Barcelona’s courtship of him is making it very difficult to comprehend as to what exactly is happening.

The Frenchman himself is seemingly contradicting himself when speaking about his future. The former Juventus midfielder was quoted yesterday as claiming that no-one can know for sure as to what the future holds with regards to him and Manchester United.

"My future is currently in Manchester, I still have a contract, I'm playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months," he told Sky Sports Germany.

However, there is now a completely different set of quotes coming out from the World Cup-winning midfielder’s mouth. Even though he was quoted as being unsure about his future yesterday, he now claims that he is not the one doing the talking.

He also added that his only focus now is to improve himself physically after joining the United camp late after a grueling World Cup and dismisses all the rest as just whispers in the air.

“It's not me who's talking,” Pogba said.

“I'm trying to work on myself physically. I got back late from the World Cup, so I'm trying to perform as well as possible.

“I'm just trying to do my job and for the rest, there'll always be talk.”

In the recently-concluded window, the Red Devils academy graduate was linked with Barcelona on a regular basis. However, the deal never went through but there are talks about him forcing a move in January to either one of Juventus and Barcelona.

