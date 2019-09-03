×
Manchester United News: Aaron Wan-Bissaka withdraws from England squad due to injury

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
46   //    03 Sep 2019, 21:30 IST

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pulled out of the England squad owing to a back injury. The defender was called up by Gareth Southgate ahead of the Three Lions' fixtures against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

In case you didn't know...

The 21-year-old played for the England U-21s in 2018 and went on to earn three appearances. Owing to his successful performances for Crystal Palace and United, Wan-Bissaka received his first call-up to the senior national team in August.

England will face Bulgaria and Kosovo as part of their Euro 2020 qualifiers, and Wan-Bissaka was initially expected to play a role on the same couple of occasions.

As a new signing for the Red Devils, Wan-Bissaka has played every minute of the Premier League campaign thus far.

Unfortunately, the club has endured a poor start to their new season, with their first and only victory in the Premier League coming against Chelsea on topening day. Right before the international break, United played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The heart of the matter

According to the club, Wan-Bissaka has withdrawn from the England national setup due to a back injury. This news comes just a day after Paul Pogba also withdrew from the France national team due to an ankle injury.

Pogba was subsequently replaced by Matteo Guendouzi, who had earlier joined the France U-21 side.

The club has since confirmed that Wan-Bissaka 'has had to return to United for treatment', despite having participated in training with the rest of the squad.

Unlike Pogba's case, no replacements are expected as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier are other candidates for the same role.

What's next?

The Three Lions will face Bulgaria this Saturday before meeting Kosovo next Tuesday. Meanwhile, Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford post international break.

Tags:
European Qualifiers Manchester United Aaron Wan-Bissaka
