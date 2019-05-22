Manchester United news: Alexis Sanchez to play a leading role in a movie this summer

What's the story?

After having endured a torrid season at Manchester United, Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has shifted his focus to acting, announcing that he would be starring in the lead role in a movie this summer.

In case you didn't know

Since his bitter departure from Arsenal, Sanchez has struggled to find his place in the Manchester United squad, having only netted two goals in all competitions for the club this season.

The Chile international has become a shadow of his former self at Arsenal and has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism from fans and pundits.

Sanchez is currently being paid a staggering £500,000 a week and fans have called him out for not justifying the hefty price tag on the pitch.

The 30-year-old is reported to be on his way out of Old Trafford as he will no longer be a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjær's plans next season. Serie A outfit Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing on for his services but are facing problems with his wage demands.

The heart of the matter

Sanchez appears to have found time to film a movie and has announced that he will play a leading role in a film called 'Mi Amigo Alexis'.

The movie, which is set to be released in theatres on May 30, will be based on the story of a young boy from Chile who is adamant on following the footsteps of his idol.

The Manchester United star made the film announcement in a post on Instagram. The post included the movie poster with a caption which translates to, "I am happy to participate in this movie, It's very nice to enjoy as a family. May 30th in cinemas."

What's next?

The Red Devils finished the season empty-handed and sit at sixth place on the Premier League table. They will next return to action when they face Perth Glory in a friendly on July 13.