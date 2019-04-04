×
Manchester United news: Andreas Pereira warns Barcelona ahead of the Champions League clash

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
163   //    04 Apr 2019, 22:17 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Ahead of their Champions League clash against Barcelona next week, Manchester United midfielder, Andreas Pereira has warned Blaugrana that the Red Devils always rise to the occasion against big clubs.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are drawn to play against Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League 2018-19. The first leg will be played at the Old Trafford on April 11, whereas, Barcelona will host the English side at the Camp Nou for the second leg on April 17.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table, two points outside the Champions League qualification places. The Manchester-based club lost two of their last three games in the league, casting doubts on their chances of finishing in the 'top four'.

On the other hand, Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga table, eight points ahead of their closest rivals, Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana were last crowned as the Champions of Europe in 2015 and will be looking forward to ending their drought this season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to MUTV(via Express.co.uk), Manchester United midfielder, Andreas Pereira has sent a warning to Barcelona ahead of the Champions League clash next week.

He said:

“Against the big clubs, we rise to the occasion.
“We show our character. We show the real Man United spirit and I think, after what we did against PSG, other teams will be more ready for that, so they will respect us even more.”

He further elaborated:

“The boys are so professional.
“It doesn’t matter when you play. It could be a month from now and everyone would still be raring to go and at it.
“I feel like we’ve got a good group of boys here and everybody wants to work for each other.
“Anything can happen and that’s football.
“There’s so much to be positive about with a big Champions League [night] coming up and it’s one of them that we need to relish now.
“We need to smile now when we go on the pitch and we need to play with confidence.”

What's next?

Manchester United will square off against Barcelona for the first leg of the tie on April 11.


