Manchester United news: Anthony Martial will be available, Solskjaer gives major injury update ahead of the Arsenal game

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
1.76K   //    09 Mar 2019, 10:56 IST

Arsenal v Manchester United - FA Cup Fourth Round
Arsenal v Manchester United - FA Cup Fourth Round

What's the Story?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that French Forward Anthony Martial is available for selection for the game against Arsenal at Emirates on Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Martial picked up an injury during the first round of the Champions League Round of 16 tie against PSG at Old Trafford. The Frenchman picked up a muscle injury and was ruled out for a few weeks. He was substituted at the break by Juan Mata and United lost their tooth in the attack, succumbing to a 0-2 defeat at home.

The Frenchman has since missed five games, which started with the draw at Liverpool, where United picked up 3 more injuries. However, United managed to win four of the five games he was absent from, riding on some incredible man management from their Norwegian manager.

But with the top four race far from over and United still missing quite a few players, the Red Devils had to fight fatigue as well as injuries before the away game at Emirates. As such, Solskjaer's update comes at a crucial time and could help bring further positivity ahead of the weekend's game.

The Heart of the Matter

The Norwegian was speaking to the press and there was a concern about Eric Bailly, who seemed to pick up a knock in the first half against PSG, and had to be substituted. However, Solskjaer revealed that the Ivorian had recovered.

Eric's fine.

He then went on to reveal a piece of news that would get United fans upbeat.

Anthony will be available.

Solskjaer also revealed that two of United's most trusted men in the midfield could be back too.

Hopefully, we'll have Nemanja and Ander ready as well. They just need another couple of days training. They have done well in recovery.

United, as such, could soon have their preferred midfield trio of Herrera, Matic, and Pogba, back in action together. Whether it happens against Arsenal can only be seen on Sunday.

What's Next?

After the crucial tie against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates, United visit Wolves for the FA Cup quarter-final.

