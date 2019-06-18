×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United news: Arsenal legend accuses Paul Pogba of disrespect for speaking publicly about Real Madrid rumors

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
273   //    18 Jun 2019, 18:06 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has accused Paul Pogba of being disrespectful towards Manchester United by publicly addressing rumors linking him to Real Madrid and Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba sent the media into a frenzy with his recent comments suggesting that he is keen on trying his luck elsewhere after an underwhelming three-year stint at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman told reporters on Monday, "There has been a lot of talking, a lot of thinking as well. I've been here for three years in Manchester, it has been going great."

"There have been some good moments and some bad moments, like everywhere else. But after this season, after everything that happened with my season, it was my best season as well, I think for me it can be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I'm thinking of this – to have a new challenge somewhere else."

The midfielder has been linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid, who are in the midst of a massive reshuffle following a disastrous season. A return to former club Juventus was also being reported by a number of publications.

The heart of the matter

Parlour has heavily criticized Pogba for his comments and compared the situation with Patrick Vieira, who handled endless transfer links 'the right way' during his time at the Emirates.

Speaking on Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, the former Gunners man said, "You’re always going to get speculation in the papers, you can’t stop that as a player. But we had lots of players who went through that at Arsenal, but no player came out publicly and said, ‘I want to leave the club’. It was always done in the right way."

"We had Patrick Vieira every single season, he was always featured that he was going to leave and we used to make a joke out of it."

"We’d come in for the first day of pre-season training and he’d be sitting there and we’d say, ‘You still here, Patrick? We thought you were leaving this summer?’ And he’d laugh, no problem."

Advertisement

"There are ways to do it. How Eden Hazard left Chelsea – he did it in the right way. He respected the club. You’ve got to respect Manchester United. No one is bigger than Manchester United."

What's next?

Pogba's recent comments confirm how uncertain his future is looking at Manchester United. It remains to be seen how where the midfielder will play his football next season as reports of his departure continue to flood the media.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Manchester United Paul Pogba Ray Parlour
Advertisement
Manchester United news: Arsenal legend urges Paul Pogba to put Real Madrid transfer aside to show Red Devils loyalty
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Mino Raiola pushing Pogba towards Manchester United exit, Arsenal manager open to signing world-class Frenchman and more: April 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Former player reveals why Paul Pogba says he dreams of playing for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba agrees terms with Real Madrid, Manchester United to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka on one condition and identify Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils expect Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Why Manchester United need to sell Paul Pogba immediately
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Arsenal, United Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: 5 Men that flopped for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester United: 3 Crucial factors to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us