Manchester United news: Arsenal legend accuses Paul Pogba of disrespect for speaking publicly about Real Madrid rumors

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has accused Paul Pogba of being disrespectful towards Manchester United by publicly addressing rumors linking him to Real Madrid and Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba sent the media into a frenzy with his recent comments suggesting that he is keen on trying his luck elsewhere after an underwhelming three-year stint at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman told reporters on Monday, "There has been a lot of talking, a lot of thinking as well. I've been here for three years in Manchester, it has been going great."

"There have been some good moments and some bad moments, like everywhere else. But after this season, after everything that happened with my season, it was my best season as well, I think for me it can be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I'm thinking of this – to have a new challenge somewhere else."

The midfielder has been linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid, who are in the midst of a massive reshuffle following a disastrous season. A return to former club Juventus was also being reported by a number of publications.

The heart of the matter

Parlour has heavily criticized Pogba for his comments and compared the situation with Patrick Vieira, who handled endless transfer links 'the right way' during his time at the Emirates.

Speaking on Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, the former Gunners man said, "You’re always going to get speculation in the papers, you can’t stop that as a player. But we had lots of players who went through that at Arsenal, but no player came out publicly and said, ‘I want to leave the club’. It was always done in the right way."

"We had Patrick Vieira every single season, he was always featured that he was going to leave and we used to make a joke out of it."

"We’d come in for the first day of pre-season training and he’d be sitting there and we’d say, ‘You still here, Patrick? We thought you were leaving this summer?’ And he’d laugh, no problem."

"There are ways to do it. How Eden Hazard left Chelsea – he did it in the right way. He respected the club. You’ve got to respect Manchester United. No one is bigger than Manchester United."

What's next?

Pogba's recent comments confirm how uncertain his future is looking at Manchester United. It remains to be seen how where the midfielder will play his football next season as reports of his departure continue to flood the media.