Manchester United news: Arsenal legend urges Paul Pogba to put Real Madrid transfer aside to show Red Devils loyalty

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Jun 2019, 10:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has urged compatriot Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United amid ongoing links to Real Madrid. The Frenchman believes the midfielder owes the club for all they've done for him.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba has been rumored to be departing Old Trafford after a disappointing three-year stint with the Red Devils.

In the last few years, United's campaigns have been marred by dismal results as the club is still in the midst of a transition following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, in 2013.

The recently-concluded campaign saw the Red Devils finish at sixth place, a staggering 32 points away from cross-city rivals and Premier League champions Manchester City.

Real Madrid and Juventus are reportedly willing to offer Pogba an escape route, but not everyone thinks he should make a move.

The heart of the matter

Pires, who won the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998, believes Pogba should stay loyal to Manchester United and repay the faith that the club have put in him.

According to Mirror Football, he said, "My view about Paul Pogba is that he’s a great player, but I also know that last season especially was very difficult for him."

"A lot of people just talk about the transfer because Manchester United spent a lot of money. So maybe that was difficult for him to handle, particularly at the beginning. But for me, the most important thing is for him to continue at United."

Advertisement

"It is one of the best and biggest clubs in the world – and he has unfinished business. The reason United spent such a huge amount of money on him is that they believed a lot in Paul because he can be a real leader for their team."

The former Gunners star added, "When the club spend a lot of money like this for you, it’s because they have faith in you. That’s why it’s very important to have this point in your head. I know Paul is very intelligent about this."

"They have invested a lot in him, so I believe it’s very important that he stays at United and delivers what they know he can produce."

What's next?

Having not yet unlocked his true potential on a consistent basis at Old Trafford, and with the club in its transition period, it'll be interesting to see if Pogba turns down lucrative offers from elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will return to action when they face Perth Glory in a club friendly on July 13.