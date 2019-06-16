×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United news: Arsenal legend urges Paul Pogba to put Real Madrid transfer aside to show Red Devils loyalty

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
16 Jun 2019, 10:47 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has urged compatriot Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United amid ongoing links to Real Madrid. The Frenchman believes the midfielder owes the club for all they've done for him.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba has been rumored to be departing Old Trafford after a disappointing three-year stint with the Red Devils.

In the last few years, United's campaigns have been marred by dismal results as the club is still in the midst of a transition following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, in 2013.

The recently-concluded campaign saw the Red Devils finish at sixth place, a staggering 32 points away from cross-city rivals and Premier League champions Manchester City.

Real Madrid and Juventus are reportedly willing to offer Pogba an escape route, but not everyone thinks he should make a move.

The heart of the matter

Pires, who won the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998, believes Pogba should stay loyal to Manchester United and repay the faith that the club have put in him.

According to Mirror Football, he said, "My view about Paul Pogba is that he’s a great player, but I also know that last season especially was very difficult for him."

"A lot of people just talk about the transfer because Manchester United spent a lot of money. So maybe that was difficult for him to handle, particularly at the beginning. But for me, the most important thing is for him to continue at United."

Advertisement

"It is one of the best and biggest clubs in the world – and he has unfinished business. The reason United spent such a huge amount of money on him is that they believed a lot in Paul because he can be a real leader for their team."

The former Gunners star added, "When the club spend a lot of money like this for you, it’s because they have faith in you. That’s why it’s very important to have this point in your head. I know Paul is very intelligent about this."

"They have invested a lot in him, so I believe it’s very important that he stays at United and delivers what they know he can produce."

What's next?

Having not yet unlocked his true potential on a consistent basis at Old Trafford, and with the club in its transition period, it'll be interesting to see if Pogba turns down lucrative offers from elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will return to action when they face Perth Glory in a club friendly on July 13.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Manchester United Paul Pogba Robert Pires
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils identify Monaco midfielder as a replacement for Paul Pogba 
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Mino Raiola pushing Pogba towards Manchester United exit, Arsenal manager open to signing world-class Frenchman and more: April 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Real Madrid set to offer their star player to Red Devils for Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
United target wants Liverpool move, Red Devils to change their transfer plans, and more Manchester United transfer news: 3 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United closing in on £86M double deal, £60M defender set to snub Red Devils and more Manchester United transfer news - 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer 3 players in exchange for superstar, Red Devils contact star goalkeeper's agent over potential move, and more Manchester United transfer news - 2 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus Seeking Paul Pogba Return
RELATED STORY
Manchester United receive boost in chase for £107M winger, Red Devils want midfield duo as Pogba replacement, and more Manchester United transfer news - 9 June 2018
RELATED STORY
Manchester United close to agreeing a deal for midfielder, Red Devils want £130M duo, and more Manchester United transfer news - 11 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: 5 Men that flopped for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us