Manchester United news: Arsene Wenger feels Red Devils are not mature enough to challenge for Premier League title this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is overseeing Manchester United's phase of transition.

What's the story?

In a recent interview, Arsene Wenger opined that the current Manchester United side is not mature enough to challenge for the Premier League title.

The former Arsenal manager also voiced his concerns about the current players' ability to emulate their predecessors David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

In case you missed it...

Since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have failed to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

Under Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils managed their best-ever league campaign in the post-Ferguson era, finishing just behind their cross-town rivals Manchester City in the 2017/18 season.

However, they failed to build on that season, managing just a sixth-place finish the following campaign. Mourinho was sacked midway through the season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was roped in to take charge.

The Norwegian manager has since embarked on a journey to re-shape the squad and mold them into something reminiscent of what Sir Alex Ferguson possessed during his successful spell at the helm.

Solskjaer has brought in young and homegrown talents who have been earmarked for success.

Meanwhile, the likes of Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Harry Maguire were signed during the summer transfer window to bolster the side.

United made a terrific start to their Premier League campaign by annihilating Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford. Since then, though, the Red Devils have struggled, managing two draws and a defeat in their next three matches.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to beIN Sports, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger discussed the state of the current United squad.

“When you see United, they are one of the examples where there’s a potential. But they have not found a collective way. Maybe these players are not mature enough to carry the team play of a team like United, altogether. That’s the question mark now. You feel there is something coming out but it’s not ready."

“When you watch them play, they are not a candidate to fight for the championship. Will they emulate what Giggs, Scholes and Beckham did over a number of years? I’m not convinced.”

What's next?

After the international break, Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign with a clash against Leicester City at Old Trafford on September 14.