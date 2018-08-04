Manchester United transfer roundup: Ousmane Dembele could trigger war between Madrid and Barca for €110 million-rated superstar and more – August 4, 2018

Dembele could start a war

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! With just five days to go in the transfer market, it is time for the Red Devils to go as crazy as the guitar solo in Free Bird – because that is the need of the hour.

There has been some movement in the transfer market regarding the Red Devils and here is a list of it…

#5 Why Mourinho’s frustrated

At times, it feels as though the Portuguese just loves to stay mad all the time and that he doesn’t even need a reason for it. However, thanks to Mr. Ian McGarry, we know why the former Real Madrid manager is not so happy at the Old Trafford.

According to his information, Mourinho is “incandescent” about the way the club operates in the transfer market. McGarry adds that it is quite inscrutable as to how a club of such gargantuan stature are still looking to bring in a key player at this juncture of the transfer window.

“From information from people at Manchester United, Jose Mourinho has every right to be frustrated but I think actually in private he’s incandescent because the way they are running their transfer policy at this moment in time is amateurish at best,” McGarry said.

"How can one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the biggest turnovers in the world still be looking to sign a key member for next season’s squad - or in fact a first-team starter - when they were given Jose Mourinho’s demands/options three or four months ago?

“It just is unbelievable that they find themselves in this position.

He also brought up the fact that the Red Devils have too many players in the squad that are causing a dent in the wage structure of the club.

“One of the problems which is dogging them, and it’s not a problem of Mourinho’s making, and therefore more frustrating, is they have too many players.

“They’ve got five centre-backs currently on the roster. If they buy another one without getting one out that’s six.

“Look at Manchester United’s accounts. They still have a debt of £300m and the Glazer family are currently taking out seriously huge dividends as salaries as well.”

