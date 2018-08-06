Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer roundup: Mourinho’s original 5-men list worth €500 million revealed as Paul Pogba edges closer to exit and more – August 6, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
15.54K   //    06 Aug 2018, 20:30 IST

France Press Conference & Training Session - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Swap deal?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! As the headline suggests, we have some cracking rumours floating around in the rumour mill regarding the Red Devils.

It is only natural as the Premier League transfer window is set to shut down on the 9th of August, which is just three days from now. So without further ado, here’s what the mill has to say regarding the Red Devils.

#5 Boateng and Willian

Reality and ideality don’t always go hand-in-hand. In an ideal world for Jose Mourinho, he would have been able to sign both these players – but in reality, he is finding it hard to sign even one.

According to BBC journalist Simon Stone, the Red Devils want to sign a central defender – but we all know that, don’t we? – and Jerome Boateng is one of the players on the list.

However, Mourinho doesn’t want to pay over the odds for the former Manchester City defender as he feels that his price is very high, owing to the repercussions of Neymar’s deal to Paris Saint-Germain.

“@ManUtd are trying to sign a centre-half,” he wrote.

“Boateng is on list. But determined not to be held to ransom. Feeling is fees still artificially high due to Neymar deal.

“As previously advised, club voted against early deadline. Would be interesting to see what the vote would be now.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Willian has revealed that he is a Chelsea player and has his mind at the Blues only. The Brazilian has been linked with Barcelona and Manchester United and while he admits to the former approaching the Londoners for him, he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge unless the club itself want to sell him.

"I'm a Chelsea player," Willian said. “I always made it clear that what I wanted was to stay in the club.

"The only club I knew that really made an official offer for me was Barcelona. But I have my head here and I intend to continue in the club unless the club wants to sell me. But my head is here in the club."

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
