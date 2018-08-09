Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United Deadline Day transfer roundup: United will need to make £100 million bid to sign defender as Mourinho rejects €400 million attacker and more – August 9, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
14.97K   //    09 Aug 2018, 17:01 IST

Previews - UEFA Europa League Final
Mourinho is not optimistic

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Today is the last day of the window in the Premier League, which means English top-flight clubs can’t buy players after today. They can, however, indulge in deals that see their players leave England for foreign shores.

As for Manchester United, will the madness end after today? At the very least, it is expected to slow down after the window slams shut. However, before that happens they still have some business left to do in the market.

And without further ado, we shall write down what is going on for the Red Devils in the market today…

#5 Alexis Sanchez has his say and Mourinho’s despair

Former Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez, who joined Manchester United last January, has urged his club to sign top players ahead of the new season. The Red Devils have only just signed three players in the form of Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant.

Since then, however, the ocean seems to have dried up for the Red Devils as they haven’t been able to sign anyone – despite the fact that they have been linked with a million of players over the summer.

And Sanchez has now stated that the club must sign big players in order to compete for the title.

"At United, we have to sign big players, with experience. Barcelona just signed Arturo Vidal, who is a great player and my teammate from Chile," he said.

"He is an example of the type of players we need in order to win trophies and compete at the highest level."

However, United manager Jose Mourinho isn’t confident that the club will sign another player in the window as the deadline day runs out.

"I am not confident (on new signings). I am not confident, & the market closes today, so it's time, at least for me, to stop thinking about the market because the market will be close," he said.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Ousmane Dembele Manchester United Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona ready to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Zidane favourite to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Mourinho’s original...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barca will have to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United make £65...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barca want €100...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United enter the race to sign £120...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to make a €120 million + Ousmane Dembele...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us