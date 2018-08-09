Manchester United Deadline Day transfer roundup: United will need to make £100 million bid to sign defender as Mourinho rejects €400 million attacker and more – August 9, 2018

Mourinho is not optimistic

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Today is the last day of the window in the Premier League, which means English top-flight clubs can’t buy players after today. They can, however, indulge in deals that see their players leave England for foreign shores.

As for Manchester United, will the madness end after today? At the very least, it is expected to slow down after the window slams shut. However, before that happens they still have some business left to do in the market.

And without further ado, we shall write down what is going on for the Red Devils in the market today…

#5 Alexis Sanchez has his say and Mourinho’s despair

Former Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez, who joined Manchester United last January, has urged his club to sign top players ahead of the new season. The Red Devils have only just signed three players in the form of Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant.

Since then, however, the ocean seems to have dried up for the Red Devils as they haven’t been able to sign anyone – despite the fact that they have been linked with a million of players over the summer.

And Sanchez has now stated that the club must sign big players in order to compete for the title.

"At United, we have to sign big players, with experience. Barcelona just signed Arturo Vidal, who is a great player and my teammate from Chile," he said.

"He is an example of the type of players we need in order to win trophies and compete at the highest level."

However, United manager Jose Mourinho isn’t confident that the club will sign another player in the window as the deadline day runs out.

"I am not confident (on new signings). I am not confident, & the market closes today, so it's time, at least for me, to stop thinking about the market because the market will be close," he said.

