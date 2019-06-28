Manchester United news: Club target three more signings after Aaron Wan-Bissaka move.

Daniel James is Manchester United's first summer signing

What's the news?

As Aaron Wan-Bissaka's move to Old Trafford inches closer, Manchester United will turn their attention towards other targets as they attempt at least three more signings in the ongoing transfer market.

In case you missed it...

The Red Devils completed their first piece of summer business by luring Daniel James to the club from Swansea City for a reported fee in the region of £15m-£18m.

After a string of haggles with Crystal Palace, Man United have finally prised Aaron Wan-Bissaka away from London for a record transfer fee of £45 million - with an official announcement expected to be done today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has planned major changes in the United squad as he targets a summer revamp. The Norwegian is looking t improve from a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

The heart of the matter...

In spite of securing two players in this window, United's transfer spree shows no signs of stopping as they look for at least three more targets - including two midfielders and a central defender.

According to Evening Standard's report, Ed Woodward is keen on agreeing on a deal for Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff before Ole's squad begins their pre-season campaign in Australia on July 13.

Bruno Fernandes has remained on Solskjaer's radar since last season and the free-scoring midfielder has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool as well. Miguel Pinho, Fernandes' agent, is in England to negotiate a move away from Sporting Lisbon for his client.

With Wan-Bissaka's saga coming to an end, we could observe major developments in Bruno's story within a very short space of time. The club chiefs have remained steadfast in their stand that they won't face competition for Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff.

What's next?

Ed Woodward could accelerate the signing of Fernandes with Longstaff remaining below him in United's priority list.

Harry Maguire could dominate the newspapers once the Red Devil's midfield targets are achieved.